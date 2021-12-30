ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Place Nickel CB Arthur Maulet on COVID-19

By Alan Saunders
steelersnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have placed slot cornerback Arthur Maulet on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday. Maulet can test out of the leagues COVID-19 protocol, but with just four days before the Steelers are set to face the Cleveland Browns on...

steelersnow.com

ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
steelersnow.com

Bengals Clinch AFC North, Steelers Still in Wild Card Hunt

The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched the AFC North, with their 34-31 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The victory not only sealed up the division for the Bengals, but it significantly lessened the chances of their AFC North rivals advancing to the postseason. Does Pittsburgh Steelers are now...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers’ Slow Starts Set Tone for Season Struggles

It seems like everyone knows about the Steelers’ first half struggles. However, the facts are the facts. The Steelers have not yet scored a first half touchdown in five games. That is the first time they have done that since 1940. That’s right, 81 years ago was the last time the Steelers did not score a first-half touchdown in five games.
NFL
steelersnow.com

How to Bet Steelers vs. Browns (NFL Week 17)

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their division rival, the Cleveland Browns, in a Week 17 Sunday Night Football clash that is for all intents and purposes an elimination game as far as the AFC playoffs are concerned. The Browns are 7-8. Their quarterback (Baker Mayfield) has played with a torn labrum in his left shoulder since Week 2 and threw four interceptions last week. Mayfield disclosed in recent days that his wife, Emily, who questioned the other 52 Browns’ toughness earlier in the season, has been receiving death threats as the Browns’ season has come undone. If Cleveland wasn’t such a glamorous city, it would be difficult to imagine why anyone would want to play there. The Steelers also enter this game with some prominent subtext, as their own quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, conceded this week that this season is likely his last, which means that Sunday night’s game will be Big Ben’s last game at Heinz Field. He’ll want to leave with a bang, not a whimper.
NFL
steelersnow.com

AFC Playoffs: Who Should Steelers Root for in Week 17?

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter Week 17 on the outside looking into the AFC playoff picture, but the team still has a chance to continue its year beyond the regular season. The Steelers must beat the Cleveland Browns on Monday night to stay in contention, but there are plenty of games that will be happening on Sunday that will impact Pittsburgh’s chances, which currently stand at a 12% chance of making the playoffs, with a 6% chance of winning the AFC North and a 6% shot of making it as a wild card, according to 538.
NFL
The Spun

Look: James Harrison Has A Message For Ben Roethlisberger

Tonight is expected to be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. It should be an emotional scene, as a result. Though these last few years haven’t been pretty, Roethlisberger is a Steelers legend. And tonight, he’ll play in what’s expected to be the last home game of his Steelers career.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Will Need to Win Twice, Get Help from Jaguars to Make Postseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not get much of the playoff help they were hoping for on Sunday, and as a result, their postseason hopes line in a single path. The Steelers entered the day with about a 12% chance of making the postseason, according to calculations by 538. They finished the evening with just a 3% chance.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers-Ravens to Kick at 1 p.m., Same Time as Colts-Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as five-point underdogs for their regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 9, according to odds released Sunday by BetOnline.ag. The Steelers are 6-9 against the spread this season, but are 5-4 as underdogs. They failed to cover a 10-point spread at Kansas...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Bring Back ILB Tegray Scales from Bengals Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought back a familiar face to deal with a lack of depth at inside linebacker. With starters Devin Bush and Joe Schobert on the COVID-19 reserve list and backup Buddy Johnson out with a foot injury, the team signed inside linebacker Tegray Scales on Saturday from the practice squad of the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Barstool Sportsbook Promo Code Brings Hoodie, Risk-Free Bet for MNF

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face off on Monday Night Football and prospective bettors who use our Barstool Sportsbook promo code at signup can get a pair of sensational promos. The first promo gives bettors the chance to place their first real-money wager on either team and get up to $1,000 back in site credit if the first bet loses.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers-Browns ManningCast to Feature Bill Cowher, Roger Goodell, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers

ESPN2’s Manning Cast has become a cultural phenomenon in the 2021 football season, and the Pittsburgh Steelers will be a part of it for the first time on Monday night. The broadcasts, featuring former NFL quarterbacks Eli and Payton Manning, along with a rotating panel of guests, is broadcast on ESPN2 as a secondary commentary feed. The brothers have worked a limited schedule this year, which did not include the Steelers’ first appearance on Monday Night Football on Nov. 8 against the Chicago Bears.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Open as 5-Point Underdogs to Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened as five-point underdogs for their regular season finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 9, according to odds released Sunday by BetOnline.ag. The Steelers are 6-9 against the spread this season, but are 5-4 as underdogs. They failed to cover a 10-point spread at Kansas...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Ben Roethlisberger’s Former Teammates Shares Message of Support on Social Media

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will play his final game at Heinz Field on Monday night when the club hosts the Cleveland Browns. With the end of Roethlisberger’s legendary Steelers career on the horizon, his former teammates took to social media ahead of the game to reminisce and pay tribute to No. 7.
NFL

