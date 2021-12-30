State provides $18M to help low-income residents pay their water bills

Benton Harbor city commissioners voted to spend up to $1 million in federal money to help cover water bills. At a meeting last week, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the credits would help anyone with an active water account, whether they're past due or not. The money comes from coronavirus relief funding in the American Rescue Plan Act. It wasn't clear what portion of an individual's bill would be covered or for how long. Muhammad said he'd continue to push state lawmakers and other state government officials to use state money to also provide water bill relief.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO