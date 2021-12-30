ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

State provides $18M to help low-income residents pay their water bills

By Danielle Kaeding Wisconsin Public Radio
APG of Wisconsin
 4 days ago

For the first time, low-income residents in Wisconsin will be eligible for financial aid to pay...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
yaleclimateconnections.org

Low-income Coloradans cut utility bills through community solar program

Many low-income people struggle to afford their utility bills. “We have a really high percentage of our participants who report that they went without food or medicine just to pay their energy bills and avoid being disconnected. So these are some of the challenging decisions that many households face,” says Kim Shields of Energy Outreach Colorado.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
willmarradio.com

USDA home improvement loans now available for low income residents

(Willmar MN-) USDA Rural Development has funding available for very low- and low-income individuals and families seeking to purchase or repair a home in a rural area The Direct Home Loan program offers financing to qualified very-low and low-income applicants that are unable to qualify for traditional financing. No down payment is required, and the interest rate could be as low as one percent with a subsidy. Applicants must meet income and credit guidelines and demonstrate repayment ability. The program is available in rural communities of generally 35,000 people or less.
WILLMAR, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
CBS 58

Gov. Evers announces $18M to help Wisconsin families pay water bills

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday, Dec. 22, announced $18 million in funding is available through the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) to provide water utility assistance to Wisconsin families. The program was authorized as part of an emergency effort to respond to COVID-19 and marks the first time that these water assistance funds have been made available for Wisconsin residents.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Some Wisconsin Residents Now Eligible For Water Bill Assistance

MADISON – Some Wisconsin residents will be eligible for assistance in paying their water bills through a new program announced Wednesday by Gov. Tony Evers’ office. The Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) will have $18 million available to assist Wisconsin families in paying water utility bills. The program was authorized as part of an emergency effort to respond to COVID-19 and marks the first time that these water assistance funds have been made available for Wisconsin residents.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Aid#Bills#American Rescue Plan Act#Arpa
WCIA

Program offers help for people behind on water bills

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County residents who are struggling with their water or wastewater bills can get some help through the county’s regional planning commission. The commission is taking applications for its latest temporary emergency assistance program. Here, residents can get a one-time payment to help pay their water bills or avoid a […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

State Lawmakers Proposes Bill To Reduce State Income Tax

(Spartanburg, SC) - A lawmaker from Spartanburg is proposing legislation that would reduce state income tax. State Senator Josh Kimbrell filed a bill this month to take South Carolina's top income tax rate of 7-percent and cut it to 3.5 percent. The bill would also get rid of income tax...
SPARTANBURG, SC
michiganradio.org

Should Benton Harbor residents have to pay for water they can't drink?

Benton Harbor city commissioners voted to spend up to $1 million in federal money to help cover water bills. At a meeting last week, Mayor Marcus Muhammad said the credits would help anyone with an active water account, whether they're past due or not. The money comes from coronavirus relief funding in the American Rescue Plan Act. It wasn't clear what portion of an individual's bill would be covered or for how long. Muhammad said he'd continue to push state lawmakers and other state government officials to use state money to also provide water bill relief.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Midland Daily News

Midland's planned low income housing receives state tax credit

An affordable housing option, previously approved by the City of Midland, is now receiving assistance from the state. Center City Lofts in Midland was approved for 55 new apartments, and state agencies awarded $1.138 million through an authorization of low-income housing tax credits earlier this week. Back in January, Midland...
MIDLAND, MI
wmay.com

State Providing Help To Increase Access To Vaccinations, Testing

The state says it is sending help around the state to increase the availability of COVID vaccinations and testing. Governor JB Pritzker says additional personnel will be provided to help local health departments and other providers increase their ability to offer shots and tests. In the meantime, Pritzker continues to warn of concerns about hospital capacity, and says unvaccinated people are increasing the risk that a bed may not be available for themselves or a loved one if they should need it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ksal.com

Low-Income Energy Assistance Program Helps Heat Kansas Homes

A perfect storm of cold weather and expensive energy costs is headed to Kansas households heating bills this winter. National gas costs are projected to rise by 30 percent while energy costs are expected to be six percent higher, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Kansas Corporation Commission. They explain that high natural gas and energy usage from Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, high demands on natural gas from heat waves this summer, energy shortages in Europe and Asia, and declining domestic production, all combined will cause energy and natural gas costs to be higher than normal this winter.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy