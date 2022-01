Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? We know that the interest is going to be here for season 2 episode 9, especially after what we just saw take place. In the aftermath of Cassie losing her father, we want to know what the consequences will be … but we’re not going to learn tonight. There is no new episode set on the network, and nor is there going to be over the next few weeks. As of right now, the plan is for the crime drama to return in February after the Olympics, and the promo below suggests that mourning will be one of the first orders of business for Kylie Bunbury’s character.

