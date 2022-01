Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was drafted in the third round of the 2021 National Football League draft by the Vikings. He was originally projected as a third day pick by most observers but a Most Valuable Player award in the Reese's Senior Bowl jump started a quick rise up draft boards which was accelerated by interviews he did before and after that game as well as a quality performance in his Pro Day. He not only tested well but more importantly operated his portion of the event according to what he felt like he needed to do for the pro scouts that were in attendance.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO