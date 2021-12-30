ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Anthony Fauci on COVID-19 test availability | Morning in America

yourerie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Anthony Fauci discusses COVID-19 test availability...

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
KTLA

Fauci says CDC may add COVID-19 test requirement for asymptomatic

As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges across the United States, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans who catch the coronavirus, the White House’s top medical adviser said Sunday. Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Morning In America#Newsnation
WKTV

Dr. Fauci explains why CDC changed Covid-19 isolation guidelines

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday shortened the recommended times that people should isolate when they've tested positive for Covid-19 from 10 days to five days if they don't have symptoms -- and if they wear a mask around others for at least five more days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NY1

Dr. Fauci: Negative COVID test to end isolation 'under consideration'

As COVID-19 cases surge nationwide, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, federal health officials are considering adding a negative COVID-19 test requirement to end the isolation period for people who are asymptomatic, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The White House's chief medical adviser's comments come amid "pushback" from health...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXAN

What is Covaxin, the COVID vaccine not approved in the US?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week addressed Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine made in India that has not been approved in the U.S. but is finding its way into the social media feeds of the American public. So why the interest in Covaxin? How does it compare to the vaccines currently available in the United States?
PHARMACEUTICALS
tennesseestar.com

Delta Airlines Won’t Comment on Anthony Fauci’s Latest Remarks About COVID-19 Masks and Air Travelers

Officials with the Georgia-based Delta Airlines would not comment Monday about Anthony Fauci’s remarks this past weekend suggesting air passengers must continue to wear COVID-19 masks — indefinitely. Delta Airlines representatives did not return The Georgia Star News’ request for comment before Monday’s stated deadline. Fauci,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
townbroadcast.com

Army Bob: It’s time to show Dr. Anthony Fauci the door

I suggest we replace Dr. Anthony Fauci with a brutally frank, totally truthful medical professional. When will the COVID-19 emergency end? We have been promised by Dr. Fauci several times in the last two years that the end is near. Two weeks to bend the curve, one month total, as soon as we gain herd immunity, as soon as the weather changes, when the vaccination rate reaches a moving percentage target, we can get back to normal, only to see him change the facts as politically correct, not medically correct.
MILITARY
beckershospitalreview.com

Viewpoint: Dr. Fauci and Dr. Collins shut down COVID-19 debate

Recent emails obtained by the American Institute for Economic Research show that Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Francis Collins, MD, former director of the National Institutes of Health, quashed dissenting views from top scientists about pandemic measures, according to an opinion piece in The Wall Street Journal Dec. 21.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy