This Meditation Encourages You to Embrace Your Active Mind

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. If you’re looking to sculpt some killer abs and increase your core strength, you might first turn to crunches. Hey, it’s a habit. Instead, roll out your yoga mat and try these standing yoga poses to sculpt, tone, and strengthen your side abs—and improve your overall yoga practice. Not only will you see a difference in your body, but more importantly, building those obliques will make you feel stronger, more balanced, and have better mobility.
Comments / 0