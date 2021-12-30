This Meditation Encourages You to Embrace Your Active Mind

New Year's resolution culture is extremely weird and whimsical. The idea that somehow you should become a totally different person next year than you were last year feels like an insidious marketing scam to get people to buy home gym equipment. That being said, I love self reflection and ritual, and since December 31st is the day a lot of the world has agreed signals the end of one era and the beginning of the next, the first few days of the new year feel like a great time to take stock of priorities. This death meditation is one of my favorite ways to do that.

