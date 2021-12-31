ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC-Area Venues Change New Year's Eve Plans Due to COVID

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmicron is shaping up to be the Grinch who stole New Year’s Eve. News4 spoke with restaurant and music venue management about what they have planned for the new year and new COVID-19 restrictions that go into place soon. Several venues in the D.C. area canceled concerts for...

www.nbcwashington.com

