DC-Area Venues Change New Year's Eve Plans Due to COVID

Highmark First Night Pittsburgh 2022 is the biggest New Year’s Eve party in the ‘Burgh, and happening all over the Downtown’s Golden Triangle. Musical highlights include The Byron Nash Trio (Highmark Stage in the Cultural District, 10:45 p.m.), Drew Leigh Williams (Dollar Bank Stage, Cultural District 7:30 p.m.), and Nay Hundo (Dollar Bank Stage in the Cultural District, 9 p.m.) The entertainment and attractions lined up for First Night are amazing: bands, dancers, comedians, acoustic musicians, dance lessons, a glow dance party, caricature artists, puppets, theatrical performances, and fire performers. Oh, and of course, fireworks! And if you see giant white rabbits don’t be alarmed it’s an art installation by Paer Studio. This year for the first time all events are free. The revelry starts at 6 p.m. and goes until midnight.
