Public Health

UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332...

The Independent

Covid news – live: UK reports record cases amid warning not to ‘throw caution to wind’ at Christmas

The UK has reported a further 122,186 coronavirus cases, marking the third day in a row that infections have risen by record levels as Omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the country.It came after separate Office for National Statistics figures suggested that a record 1.7 million people in the UK – and one in 35 in England – had coronavirus last week, with the UK’s national statistician, ONS chief Sir Ian Diamond, warning Britain was on course to see a “continued rise” in cases too.Figures from this week are due to be released in the days after Christmas,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 68,052 coronavirus cases on Monday, 140 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 68,052 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 61,046 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 140 from 133. Italy has registered 137,786 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and...
WORLD
FOX59

UK makes omicron contingency plans for hospitals, schools

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has been making contingency plans in case hospitals, schools and other workplaces are hit by major staff shortages amid the country’s record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections. Public sector workplaces have been preparing for staff absences ranging from 10% to 25% as COVID-19 sickens more people or forces them to […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

England and Scotland report 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) – England and Scotland reported 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to government data, while another 42 people in England died within 28 days of a positive test. Official data over the Christmas and New Year period has often been incomplete due to reporting delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday. It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over...
WORLD
Mexico reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 299,581

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Monday 37 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country, bringing the overall toll since the pandemic began to 299,581. Officials have previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Diego Ore)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Around 132 million Covid jabs given last year amid Britain’s largest rollout

Around 132 million coronavirus jabs were given last year amid the largest vaccine campaign in British history.More than 90% of people in the UK over the age of 12 have now had their first dose of a Covid-19 jab and 82.4% have had their second.The emergence of the Omicron variant triggered an acceleration of the rollout over the festive season, and more than 1.6 million people received their booster dose in the final week of 2021.This brought the total UK number of boosted adults to 34 million, including three in four eligible adults in England.Health Secretary Sajid Javid thanked NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: England and Scotland record further 157,758 cases as pressure grows on NHS

The UK has reported a further 157,758 Covid cases in the past 24 hour period, government figures show as Omicron sweeps through the country.Some 137,541 of those infections were logged in England and 20,217 in Scotland, a new record high. No data was available for Wales or Northern Ireland.The latest official figures come after Boris Johnson ruled out further restrictions, saying England would continue with plan B rules despite growing pressure on the NHS.Speaking on a visit to a vaccination centre in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the prime minister accepted that hospitals would come under "considerable" pressure in the coming days.But...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
WORLD
The Independent

Ex-Brexit boss warns British businesses may ‘give up’ imports under new rules

A former senior civil servant in charge of Brexit planning has warned some British businesses may “give up importing” as a result of new rules implemented in the new year.Philip Rycroft, who was permanent secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) between 2017 and 2019, said the changes that came into play on January 1 will cause “teething problems”, with some sectors hit harder than others.The news comes as Boris Johnson vowed to “maximise the benefits of Brexit” in 2022.The Prime Minister marking a year since the post-Brexit free trade deal with the European Union came...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Brexit poll: One year on, voters believe leaving EU has harmed UK’s interests

One year to the day since the UK left the European Union’s economic structures, the people of Britain believe Brexit has done the country more harm than good, according to a new poll.The exclusive Savanta survey for The Independent reveals that, on issues ranging from the economy to red tape to Britain’s ability to control its borders, more voters believe Brexit has worsened the UK’s position than improved it.Almost six out of 10 (57 per cent) believe Boris Johnson lied to them about what Brexit would be like during the bitter referendum campaign of 2016.And by a clear margin, they said that the...
ELECTIONS
kfgo.com

U.S. CDC chief says hopes to decide on COVID boosters for 12-15 year-olds soon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Approval of a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for U.S. children aged 12-15 could be days or weeks away, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told CNN in an interview on Wednesday. Asked when children in that age group could receive a booster shot,...
