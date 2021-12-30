ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPFD Buys Second Key Center Real Estate Parcel

By Ted Olinger, KP News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Key Peninsula Fire District closed on its second piece of Key Center real estate Dec. 15, agreeing to pay $1.2 million for the property known historically as the Olson estate: the residence between Sound Credit Union and Sunnycrest Nursery on KP Highway NW, including part of the pasture behind it,...

