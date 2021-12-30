ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Named One Of The “Best Places To Live”

By Dave Fields
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It looks like wings, a winning football team, and lots of local arts have helped Buffalo become a great place to live. US News and World Report recently released their list of the 150 best places to live in America in 2022. There were several factors that combined to get the...

Weather Alert Issued For Monday In Erie County

Buffalo and Southern Erie County have issued their second Code Blue 32 for the new year. If you need shelter, three locations will be open for you throughout the day on Monday, January 3. What is Code Blue?. The Code Blue program is designed to make it easier for homeless...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo Not The Snowiest City In New York

If there is one thing that Buffalo and Western New York are known for that isn't a food item, it is snow. But this year, The Queen City is falling behind in the race for the Golden Snowball trophy. Goldensnowball.com is a website that pits all five of the major cities in New York State that are not NYC against each other every year to see who gets the most snow during the Winter.
BUFFALO, IN
The Best Homemade Blue Cheese In Western New York

We make a pretty big deal out of our blue cheese here in Buffalo. So if you had to nominate a restaurant or bar for having the best, which would you choose?. In Buffalo, we don't dip our wings in ranch. I mean...some people do. And some people get really offended over it. I'm not one of those people but it's just kind of like, "how could you do that?"
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

