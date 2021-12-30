ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Field Design Revealed For 2022 Rose Bowl Between Ohio State And Utah

By Andrew Lind
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 4 days ago

With Saturday’s game between Ohio State and Utah fast approaching, the field design for the 2022 Rose Bowl Game has been revealed.

As usual, the logo for the Rose Bowl is placed at midfield, with the presenting sponsor – Capital One Venture X – below that on the press box side of the field.

There are logos on the 25-yard lines that celebrate the centennial year of the Rose Bowl stadium, which opened in 1922 and has hosted the Rose Bowl Game in all but two years since, including 1942 amid World War II and last year due to the pandemic.

The rose that is placed directly on top of the No. 100 is pulled from the facade on the south side of the stadium, as seen below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVp3u_0dZMdO6Y00

The Buckeyes’ end zone is scarlet with white letters outlined in black, replicating the soon-to-be replaced turf at Ohio Stadium. The sidelines from the 20-yard line in and back of the end zone are painted gray.

The Utes’ end zone, meanwhile, is university red with white lettering, mimicking the design at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The sidelines and back of the end zone are black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XydzM_0dZMdO6Y00

This contrasting out-of-bounds areas are new to this year’s Rose Bowl, as it is traditionally the same color as the end zones, as seen above when Ohio State beat Washington, 28-23, in the 2019 game.

There’s only been two instances this century where they were different colors, including the 2002 and 2013 games. The first was Miami (Fla.) with orange end zones and a green out-of-bounds area, while the latter featured Wisconsin and Stanford with red end zones and black out-of-bounds areas.

Kickoff of the 2022 Rose Bowl is set for 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

