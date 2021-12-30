ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Fear of Missing Out

By Dan Clouse
keypennews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Zuckerberg was in first grade when a business school professor coined the expression “fear of missing out” 30 years ago. The researcher noticed how people struggle to choose when they are afraid of not picking the best product. It was a mid-20th century retail revolution for...

keypennews.org

Comments / 1

Related
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timothy Leary
Person
Robert Frost
Person
Randall Jarrell
Person
Heraclitus
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
The Independent

Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech

Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made significant — if very different — marks on the embattled tech industry in 2021. Frances Haugen, Lina Khan and Elizabeth Holmes — a data scientist turned whistleblower, a legal scholar turned antitrust enforcer and a former Silicon Valley high-flyer turned criminal defendant — all figured heavily in a technology world where men have long dominated the spotlight. Think Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk.Haugen, a former product manager at Facebook went public with internal documents to buttress accusations that the social network giant elevated profits...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fear Of Missing Out#Fomo
guideposts.org

4 Bible Verses to Help You Cast Out Fear

“Fear not. Just believe.” You don’t have to take it from me. Take it from Jesus. When word came back that Jairus’s daughter, whom He had promised to heal, had died, people were understandably upset. “Do not be afraid any longer,” He said. “Only believe.” (Matthew 5:36)
RELIGION
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Meditation
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Instagram
asapland.com

We Are What We Behold?

The way we see the world around us can define who we are as individuals. Our perspective is shaped by our experiences and the people around us, constantly changing. If we want to grow and learn, we need to be open to new perspectives. This is especially true when it...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy