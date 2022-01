Based on the latest census data, the population in Irving continues to reflect a broad spectrum of nationalities. For many years, the 75038 ZIP code has been heralded as one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the nation. Today, the latest results show further growth in diversity. The multicultural layers across the city are one of the community’s greatest features, and the diverse tapestry also helps support a mixture of unique shopping, dining and cultural experiences in Irving.

