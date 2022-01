In today's world, television and movies are more diverse than ever before. I believe that it should go without saying that this is a good thing, but some people do not seem to understand the notion that seeing more types of people than just straight white men does not make it forced. This concept of "forced representation" seems to be showing up more and more every day, because apparently people just want to see more of the same in TV and film instead of something new.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO