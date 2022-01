The Rampage LMG in Apex Legends is still affected by a bug that charges it indefinitely, despite Respawn devs claiming they fixed the problem. A fairly standard LMG, the Rampage becomes a monster when you charge it up with a Thermite grenade. The downside is that there’s only a finite amount of grenades that spawn each round, and there’s a limit to how many can be carried, as they only stack in pairs.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 22 HOURS AGO