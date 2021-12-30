ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK reports record 189,213 COVID cases, 332 deaths

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – The United Kingdom recorded 189,213 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, and 332...

Covid news – live: UK reports record cases amid warning not to ‘throw caution to wind’ at Christmas

The UK has reported a further 122,186 coronavirus cases, marking the third day in a row that infections have risen by record levels as Omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the country.It came after separate Office for National Statistics figures suggested that a record 1.7 million people in the UK – and one in 35 in England – had coronavirus last week, with the UK’s national statistician, ONS chief Sir Ian Diamond, warning Britain was on course to see a “continued rise” in cases too.Figures from this week are due to be released in the days after Christmas,...
