ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

The Top 10 Most Surprising SmackDown Moments Of 2021, News On Big E, NXT, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “Top 10” below. This episode looks at the “Top 10 Most Surprising SmackDown Moments of 2021”:. WWE Champion Big E. was a recent guest on...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
Miami Herald

Pro wrestler uses iron spike to stab referee in head, ‘horrifying’ Texas video shows

A pro wrestler has been banned from his league after stabbing a referee and causing his hospitalization during a Texas event. The stunt occurred Saturday, Dec. 11 at the “Christmas Star Wars” event in Irving put on by World Class Pro Wrestling. Lando Deltoro, a referee in a match that featured performer Devon Nicholson, was paid $75 and was supposed to be hit with a spike by Nicholson when the match concluded, the referee told The Daily Beast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
firstsportz.com

SURPRISE! Stephanie McMahon dated this guy before marrying Triple H!

American businesswoman and retired female professional wrestler Stephanie McMahon Levesque, famously known by Stephanie McMahon is currently working as the Chief Brand Officer in WWE. Though she has not wrestled in recent years, her presence was always prominent as an authority figure in all WWE brands. Stephanie tied the knot...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shingo Takagi
Person
Kazuchika Okada
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
FanSided

WWE fans can’t believe Brock Lesnar won WWE Championship at Day 1

Wrestling fans were stunned that Brock Lesnar defeated Big E at Day 1 to win the WWE Championship on Saturday. Plans changed at the Day 1 event on Saturday after it was revealed that Universal Champion Roman Reigns was pulled from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Reigns’ scheduled opponent, Brock Lesnar, was added to the WWE Championship Fatal Four-Way match between Big E, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Randy Orton & Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Matt Riddle vs. The Street Profits was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The Street Profits worked over Riddle in the...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#College Football#Wwe Smackdown#Combat#Njpw
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Edge vs. The Miz

Edge vs. The Miz was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. They went back and forth in the early going. Miz with a series of kicks before Edge tossed him to the floor. Edge hit a flapjack type of move off the apron to the floor. Edge tossed him onto the announce table. Back in the ring, Miz went for his finisher and Edge rolled him up for 2. Miz went for a submission, but Edge reversed it and rolled him up for 2. Miz tossed him into the ring post. Miz with the figure four leg lock, but Edge moved out of it. Miz sent him into the turnbuckle and rolled him up for 2. Edge with the crossface, but Maryse put Miz’s foot on the rope. They did a double boot spot. Edge missed the spear and Maryse hit Edge in the head to allow Miz to hit his finisher for 2. Mrayse got on the apron and Beth Phoenix came out to chase off Maryse. This distracted Miz and Edge hit a spear for the win.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results 2022 Viewing Party & More

Welcome to the live results watch page for 2022 WWE DAY 1 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well as...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Photo Of Packers Fans Went Viral On Sunday Night Football

The action on the field was pretty one-sided in yesterday’s Sunday Night Football tilt between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. But the fans at Lambeau Field were definitely into it, and offered us at least one viral photo. During the game, NBC cameras panned to a unique...
NFL
ewrestlingnews.com

Number 1 Contender Fatal 4-Way Set For RAW

It wouldn’t be WWE without last minute additions, and the new addition for RAW is very important. Former champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will collide tonight on RAW in a Fatal 4-Way match, with a future WWE Championship match against newly crowned champion Brock Lesnar on the line.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

News On Brock Lesnar, Liv Morgan, King Corbin, Kofi Kingston, More

WWEShop.com is selling several new Suplex City t-shirts for Brock Lesnar. You can check those out below:. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently spoke with BT Sport’s “The Run-In” to discuss her match with Becky Lynch at tonight’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Day 1 Results: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan was booked at this year’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Morgan came out agressive and got some near falls, but Lynch knocked...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Alexa Bliss Segment Set For Next Week’s RAW, #1 Contender’s Match

As announced on Monday night’s edition of RAW, the beginning of Alexa Bliss’ return to WWE will come to fruition starting with a segment called, “Journey Back to RAW”, set to air next week. Bliss has been off WWE television since her loss to Charlotte Flair...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy