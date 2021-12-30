ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

Klaus C. Chamberlain

 2021-12-30
FULTON – Klaus C. Chamberlain, age 67, of Fulton, New York, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He had a larger-than-life personality that brought fun and laughter to those who knew him, and he will be sorely missed. Klaus was born in Plattsburgh, New...

