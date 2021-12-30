Andrew Harding's latest book is 'These Are Not Gentle People'
5 days ago
This next story takes us to a country that is deeply divided by race, even after it established a multiracial democracy. South Africa this week is mourning Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was one of the leaders in the fight against apartheid decades ago. More than a quarter-century after its end, the...
HAVERHILL — It is considered to be the largest collection in the country of previously unpublished letters from rural Irish people in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to family members who immigrated to the United States. Years in the making, former Bradford College history professor Patricia O’Malley,...
A few years ago, Chicago author and activist Rebecca Sive’s book and manifesto, “Vote Her In: Your Guide to Electing Our First Woman President,” set the stage for an action-based plan to elect a woman to the highest office in our land. In it, Sive wrote: “It’s time for a century of women. And then another. And another.” Sive’s latest literary work, “Make Herstory Your Story: Your Guided ...
About 3,500 years ago, a pharaoh died. Amenhotep was wrapped tightly in perfect linens and mummified, and nobody knew what was under those linens - that is, until now. SAHAR SALEEM: This mummy is very special. It's the only mummy that has never been unwrapped in modern times. STEVE INSKEEP,...
Since exploding over the internet with his isolation cooking videos in early 2020, Sydney comedian, musician, YouTuber and now award-winning, bestselling author Nat’s What I Reckon has been riding the wave of success with style. The swearing tattooed rocker has been creating content for almost a decade, uploading tongue-in-cheek...
When the people of the Shinnecock Indian Nation greet each other they say, “Aquay” which means, “I see the light in you.” This phrase is a great reminder that when times get dark, and we begin to lose hope, each of us bears light on the inside that is capable of shining through the darkness. “If only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it,” as Amanda Gorman once said. Here are a few recommendations for both young adult fiction and nonfiction with a Native American/indigenous focus. What is rare and special about these stories is that they share the unique attributes of native culture that exist beyond stereotypes and speak more to the beliefs and identities of those represented.
So many of us are thrown into friendships through sheer circumstance when we're children — proximity at school, parental friendships, a shared difference or minority identity — but as we grow older and begin to make our own choices about where we'll live, what we'll do with our time and who we'll spend it with, we lose touch. We drift, or we stop liking each other, or we get busy and forgetful.
ANTI-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu was celebrated at his funeral yesterday - before he was given a water cremation. The Nobel Peace Prize winner requested ‘no lavish spending’ and had the cheapest plain pine coffin for his tear-jerking farewell. In keeping with his 'eco-warrior' beliefs he was aquamated...
The daughter of Archbishop Desmond Tutu has remembered her father as a hugger who was "so open with the fact that he loved us." The anti-apartheid leader, who was instrumental in the struggle to abolish the apartheid system enforced by the white minority government against the black majority in South Africa from 1948-91, died on Sunday aged 90.
An Asian American news anchor is going viral after she shared a viewer's complaint that she should "keep her Korean to herself" after mentioning that she eats dumpling soup to mark the new year. Michelle Li, who works for the NBC affiliate KSDK in St. Louis, Mo., mentioned that "a...
The Archbishop of Canterbury has said “it is tempting to despair” over climate change, but insists there are reasons to be hopeful in his new year message. The Most Rev Justin Welby will use his annual message to highlight positive change amid mounting global concern over the future of the planet.
Big Daddy Weave's Jason "Jay" Weaver is dead after suffering complications from COVID-19. In a heartfelt message on Instagram his brother and fellow band member, Mike, shared the tragic news ... "I'm sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where he is right now. My brother Jay went to be with Jesus just a couple hours ago."
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reinstated the ads account of the conservative children's book publisher, Heroes of Liberty, after it previously told the publisher that its account had been "permanently disabled." Facebook originally said that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy...
Paris — Controversial French TV stars and famous twins Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff were inseparable in life, and in death. They had refused to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, believing their good health would save them, but were admitted to a hospital on the same day last month and diagnosed with COVID-19.
Joan Didion, the famed essayist, memoirist, and fiction writer whose hyperobservant, perceptive style made her a towering figure in American writing, has died at the age of 87. According to a statement given to Vulture from her publisher at Knopf, Didion died on the morning of December 23 in her New York home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934 and graduated from UC Berkeley, from which point she began her career in journalism at Vogue in New York. California figured heavily into her writing, particularly in her debut collected work of nonfiction, 1968’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which featured (among other topics) her writing on San Francisco’s counterculture. In this collection and her magazine work in outlets including Life and the Saturday Evening Post, Didion’s style and her use of the first person helped define New Journalism in the 1960s and 1970s. It was in her follow-up collection of published essays, 1979’s The White Album, that she wrote, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”
Archbishop Desmond Tutu was described as “the spiritual father of our new nation” at his state funeral in South Africa.President Cyril Ramaphosa called the Nobel Peace Prize winner a “crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace”.Tributes came thick and fast as family, friends, clergy and politicians gathered at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to remember the anti-apartheid hero who died on Boxing Day aged 90.Delivering the closing eulogy, Mr Ramaphosa said: “While our beloved Madiba [Nelson Mandela] was the father of our democracy, Archbishop Desmond Tutu was the spiritual father of...
For many of us, 2021 was hard. But we wanted to know about glimmers of happiness in Here & Now listeners’ lives. We heard from listeners across the country about what challenges they faced and what moments of joy from 2021 they'll hold onto heading into 2022. For 52-year-old...
M. Shadee Malaklou had just been hired as the new chair of the Women's and Gender Studies department at Berea College in Kentucky when she was invited to have lunch with bell hooks. When she arrived, Malaklou remembers, hooks said with a nod and a wink, "'I was against your hire.'"
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has been remembered at a state funeral Saturday for his Nobel Peace Prize-earning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people. “When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin […]
