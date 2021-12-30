Black-Owned Hospice Helping Black Families Say Goodbye With Love & Care

Gabe Krell, pastor of First Baptist Church of Madison, Fla., resigned from his position as head pastor in Oct. 2021 after a nearly 10-year long ministry. The Krell family moved to Madison to begin their ministry at First Baptist Church in 2012. Krell, his wife Andrea, and their two children Katie and Carter, became part of the community and not only ministered and served at First Baptist Church of Madison, but served and were active in the community as well. Gabe says, “I'm so grateful for our 10 years in Madison, and for the people who came alongside us and helped us raise our children here.” Gabe lived his teenage years with his grandparents in Mississippi, and has always had a special place in his heart for his grandfather. So this past spring, when Gabe's grandmother passed away, it prompted him and his family to consider moving closer to Krell's grandfather. God opened doors and opened their hearts to this idea and paved a way, making it possible to move closer to Gabe's grandfather and sister, enabling them to minister to their family while continuing their ministry in church leadership. Gabe is now the new pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church in Purvis, Miss. His wife and children completed their last semester of work and school in Madison County, and now the Krells say goodbye to the place that has been home for them for the last 10 years. Best wishes to the Krell family and their new ministry in Mississippi. Thank you for serving First Baptist Church and our community these last 10 years.

MADISON COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO