MiHoYo have released a new Genshin Impact costume trailer focusing on a pair of new outfits for the characters Keqing and Ningguang. Character skins have been around in miHoYo’s previous gacha games for a while now, but they are still a very new concept for Genshin Impact. The first set of skins were a pair of summer outfits for Barbara and Jean. Those released way back in the 1.6 update that acted as the game’s big summer event. The upcoming 2.4 “Fleeting Colors in Flight” update will add the game’s next set of outfits. Much like the previous set, one will be a freebie while the other will be a premium cosmetic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO