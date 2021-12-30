Escape From Tarkov Latest Update Introduces Airdops

Come on in, make yourself at home. How’s the life of constant battle? No extra preternatural holes in your hide? Jolly good. No freaking use for them, eh? I’m in a bit of a tight unpleasant spot here. Will you help me out? My messenger vanished. I entrusted a job for this local waste of skin, he played so tough. In short, I’ve sent a little note to Therapist with some proposals for a mutually beneficial cooperation. Nothing special, but nothing outsiders should know either. And so this meat sack went missing, and a little bird told me that this postman got whacked somewhere in the Factory. Why the heck would he go there, that moron? Told him to take the straight path. So anyway, find the body and check it, my scribbles might still be there. And if by some miracle they are, hand them to that medic woman, will ya?
Comments / 0