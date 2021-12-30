Escape From Tarkov Latest Update Introduces Airdops

Long Road is a quest in Escape From Tarkov given by Skier. This is one of the new quests added with patch 0.12.12. Come here already. Alright, so along the entire coast of the cape, there is a road, you’ve probably seen it. My guys use this road to transport merchandise to and from me. Usually, they managed to avoid trouble or calm some particular morons down, but right now it’s a damn rat nest there, probably found out about my convoys. They started attacking my guys with full power, can’t get through them at all. Go there and lay those whack-jobs down, will you? I’ll get something nice for you in return.

