Escape From Tarkov Latest Update Introduces Airdops

By Angel Kicevski
futuregamereleases.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOk, so I wasn’t in-game, so that I couldn’t take a picture, but I saw what happened on both Pestily’s stream and my friend’s stream simultaneously. There’s an entirely new feature in the game, core in other Battle Royale games, Airdrops. The airdrop is provided by an Airplane that flies over...

www.futuregamereleases.com

