Lee Pitts: The Cowboy Arts

Art on the Avenue, a three-day fundraiser at Winter Street Studios, raised $230,000 to develop affordable homes and strengthen communities. Each year, Art on the Avenue offers roughly 500 works of art from more than 250 local artists. The event kicked off with the Preview Party, which included light bites from Alice Blue and music from Virtuosi Houston, the young artists chamber orchestra. Guests perused the extensive gallery and sampled craft beers through Brews on the Avenue, a new addition to the event that paired local brewmasters with local artists. Pictured are Jo and James E. Furr.
