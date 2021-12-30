Lee Pitts: The Cowboy Arts

January 2022 is going to be a busy month at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum! After a great Christmas season, the museum is “Gearing Up” for the Fourth Annual Bit Contest and Gear Show and Sale, held the last week in January with bidding taking place on line January 26, 27 and 28. Bidders must preregister through the website www.cowboyartsandgear.com. Contest items will be available for online preview the last week in January on the website as well as in person at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum.

