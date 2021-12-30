ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts

Lee Pitts: The Cowboy Arts

tsln.com
 4 days ago

I’m a shop rat. Always have been. If I wasn’t working on my cattle or other FFA projects I was more than likely to be found in our shop. I was also a vocational student which meant in my last three years in high school I spent an hour every day...

www.tsln.com

everythingelko.com

Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum January 2022

January 2022 is going to be a busy month at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum! After a great Christmas season, the museum is “Gearing Up” for the Fourth Annual Bit Contest and Gear Show and Sale, held the last week in January with bidding taking place on line January 26, 27 and 28. Bidders must preregister through the website www.cowboyartsandgear.com. Contest items will be available for online preview the last week in January on the website as well as in person at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum.
ELKO, NV
buffalorising.com

Remembering Lee Smith of Lee’s BBQ

When I heard that Lee Smith of Lee’s BBQ had passed away, it was a real blow. According to Michelle Ragland, Administrator of the Buffalo and Western New York African American History Group, “[Lee] was the last man standing. It was him and Blondine from Gigi’s Soul Food Restaurant left from the 1960’s.”
BUFFALO, NY
thebuzzmagazines.com

Art on the Ave.

Art on the Avenue, a three-day fundraiser at Winter Street Studios, raised $230,000 to develop affordable homes and strengthen communities. Each year, Art on the Avenue offers roughly 500 works of art from more than 250 local artists. The event kicked off with the Preview Party, which included light bites from Alice Blue and music from Virtuosi Houston, the young artists chamber orchestra. Guests perused the extensive gallery and sampled craft beers through Brews on the Avenue, a new addition to the event that paired local brewmasters with local artists. Pictured are Jo and James E. Furr.
HOUSTON, TX
thebuzzmagazines.com

Art in code

I'm 14 years old and I have loved art for as long as I can remember. I’ve combined my art with another passion of mine – ciphers. My art consists of two different ciphers. One is a well-known code, but the main centerpiece is a cipher of my creation. Only when the ciphers are both decrypted can a person gain the ability to read the piece as a whole and understand my work in its entirety.
BELLAIRE, TX
theunionstar.com

Arts & Entertainment

One of my favorite Christmas activities is walking through the woods with my grandson and his family to find the perfect tree which his father then chops down and drags up the hill to the house. But this year, the search took longer.
ENTERTAINMENT
tsln.com

SDQHA honoree Stage Bird Tom: An all around type horse

Growing up in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, Dr. Robert M. “Doc” Christensen learned quickly that he loved horses and purchased his first registered Quarter Horse in 1955. He earned the 50 Year-Breeder award from the American Quarter Horse Association, and until the day he passed in August, 2021, his love for horses and his passion for Quarter Horses only grew, in large part due to his prize stallion, Stage Bird Tom, who is being honored by the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association as the 2021 Notable Horse of the Year.
ANIMALS
tsln.com

Day Writing by Heather Hamilton-Maude: Focus on Him

I worked hard to schedule everything in December in such a way that when I was finished selling meat on Dec. 11, I was finished with everything on the business side. Allowing myself an entire week to focus on cleaning house, wrapping presents, and prepping to host two Christmases. I was really looking forward to a more laid back Christmas season, and somewhat proud of thinking ahead and getting it all organized.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Starbucks
messenger-news.com

The Art of the Resolution

GRAPELAND – As the 2021 calendars are taken off the wall or desk top, New Year‘s resolutions are made, modified, changed and more often than not, just given up. Losing weight, getting in shape, helping others, quitting smoking and becoming a better person are all worthy goals that are usually gone by the first part of February (if not sooner).
GRAPELAND, TX
columbiacountymag.com

Art Exhibit

Sacred Heart Cultural Center will have an exhibition of the works of Ann Marie Dalis and Tom Swift in the Art Hall January 6 – February 25. An Art Reception is scheduled for 4 – 6 p.m. Thursday, January 6 in the Great Hall, and the exhibit can be seen in the Art Hall 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.
AUGUSTA, GA

