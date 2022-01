Terra Luna price prediction appears to be bullish. The strongest resistance is present at $105.8. the strongest support is present at $85. The Terra Luna price prediction seems to be moving positively following the new year. The price has experienced a massive inclining trend and has brought the price high up. On January 1, 2022, the price for LUNA went from $85 to $91.6. The next day the price went as high as $92 only to decline further to $88. On January 3, 2022, the price rose again following a positive trend and reached $91.7, which is the current price of LUNA/USD.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO