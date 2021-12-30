Class 6A, 5A, 4A football players honored with all-state recognition

See the best of the best in 2021 football from 11 Clackamas County high schools.

They are the best.

They ran the fastest, hit the hardest and scored the most.

And in response, they — Oregon's best high school football players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season.

See the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A.

CLASS 6A

Offensive Player of the Year: Malik Ross, Tualatin

Defensive Player of the Year: Kaden Ludwick, Clackamas

Coaches of the Year: Dave Heuberger, Roseburg; Dan Lever, Tualatin

First team offense — QB Jack Layne, Lake Oswego, senior; RB Gabe Olvera, Lake Oswego, senior; WR Justius Lowe, Lake Oswego, senior; C Austin Leykam, Lake Oswego, senior; OL Kage Casey, Clackamas, senior

Second team offense — RB Jake Reichle, Lakeridge, senior; WR Mark Hamper, West Linn, junior; TE Dylan Layne, Lake Oswego, senior; OL Gavin McGuire, Lake Oswego, senior; OL Jake Rams, West Linn, senior.

Honorable mention offense — RB Luke Ash, Clackamas, junior; WR K.J. Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas, senior; WR Joey Olsen, Lakeridge, sophomore; WR Miles Williams, Clackamas, senior; C Logan Chastain, Clackamas, senior; C Noah Sykes, West Linn, senior; OL Camden Ferguson, Lakeridge, junior; OL Eric Mee, West Linn, senior; K Gage Hurych, West Linn, sophomore; K Brandt Maiden, Clackamas, senior.

First team defense — DL Logan Chastain, Clackamas, senior; DL Gavin McGuire, Lake Oswego, senior; DL Nui Tovey, Lakeridge, senior; LB Earl Ingle, West Linn, junior; LB Kaden Ludwick, Clackamas, senior; LB Zac Waible, Lakeridge, senior; DB Dylan Layne, Lake Oswego, senior; DB Jordan Tawa, West Linn, senior.

Second team defense — DB K.J. Johnson-Gibson, Clackamas, senior; DB Zachary Larson, Lakeridge, senior.

Honorable mention defense — DL Jake Holmes, West Linn, junior; DL Noah Preuitt, Clackamas, senior; LB Calvin Macy, Lake Oswego, junior; LB Ben Winjum, West Linn, junior; DB Mark Hamper, West Linn, junior; DB Gabe Olvera, Lake Oswego, senior; DB Jake Reichle, Lakeridge, senior; P Ryan Oliver, Lakeridge, junior.

CLASS 5A

Offensive Player of the Year: Jordan McCarty, Silverton

Defensive Player of the Year: Kyle Liscom, Pendleton

Coach of the Year: Josh Craig, Silverton

First team offense — K Joey Friedman, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team offense — WR Cooper Hiday, Wilsonville, junior; C Keenan Sanford, Wilsonville, senior.

Honorable mention offense — QB Chase Hix, Wilsonville, senior; RB Myles Barton, Putnam, senior; RB Jacob Ogden, Wilsonville, junior; OL Brock Arntson, Wilsonville, senior; OL Nick Cooper, Wilsonville, senior.

First team defense — DB Jack Johnson, Wilsonville, senior.

Second team defense — DL Tim Phelps, Wilsonville, senior; LB Rochne Beecham, Wilsonville, senior; LB Nick Cooper, Wilsonville, senior; DB Connor Green, Wilsonville, senior.

Honorable mention defense — DL Tristan Davis, Wilsonville, junior.

CLASS 4A

Offensive Player of the Year: Dom Montiel, Marshfield

Defensive Player of the Year: Ezra Waterman, Marshfield

Coach of the Year: John Lemmons, Marshfield

Honorable mention offense — RB Tate Brechbiel, Gladstone, senior; OL Jake Cooper, Milwaukie, senior.

Honorable mention defense — DL Ethan Finnigan, Gladstone, junior; DB Brody Thomson, Milwaukie, senior.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.