Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

(The Center Square) - Utah gained an additional 56,291 residents between July 1, 2020, and July 2, 2021, ranking seventh in population growth among the 50 states, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2021 national and state population estimates. The state’s population gain was 1.7% higher year-over-year, which...
The U.S. population grew by 0.1% over the year that ended July 1, the slowest rate in American history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau estimated that the population grew by 392,665 in the 12 months before July 1. It attributed the record low to “decreased net international migration, decreased fertility, and increased mortality due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
West Virginia has lost almost 7,000 more residents, according to the latest U.S. Census data. The data released this week estimated that West Virginia’s population as of July 1, 2021, was 1,782,959. That compared to an estimated population of 1,789,758 as of July 1, 2020. Those statistics meant that...
TRENTON – New Jersey’s population is shrinking, according to new Census Bureau estimates issued Tuesday, due partly to decreasing immigration and more deaths partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state also continues to experience population losses among residents moving from state to state, though that net loss...
The Census Bureau released its first set of Vintage 2021 population estimates today covering population changes over the year ending 30 June 2021. The estimated population grew by 392,665, or 0.1%, the "lowest rate since the nation's founding", according to the Census Bureau. The slowdown in population growth is part...
As the nation prepares to ring in the new year, the U.S. Census Bureau has projected that the U.S. population will be 332,403,650 on Jan. 1, 2022. This represents an increase of 706,899, or 0.21%, since New Year’s Day 2021, and 954,369, or 0.29%, since Census Day (April 1) 2020.
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — TheU.S. Census Bureau Vintage 2021 Population Estimates released Tuesday shows Utah has the second largest percent growth in population from 2020 to 2021. The data reads that Utah saw an increase of 1.7% compared to No. 1 ranked Idaho's 2.9% rise. From July 1,...
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly announced the following new residential sales statistics for November 2021:. New Home Sales. Sales of new single‐family houses in November 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 744,000, according
Earlier this month, the Census Bureau released the monthly advanced estimates for retail and foodservice sales in November. The report itself is short but sweet and nicely outlines the habits of the American consumer with how much they are spending and what they are spending on.
Some school systems around the U.S. extended their holiday break Monday or switched back to online instruction because of the explosion in COVID-19 cases, while others pressed ahead with in-person classes amid a seemingly growing sense that Americans will have to learn to co-exist with the virus.
The total population in Louisiana decreased by 27,156 people from July 2020 to July 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. The change represented a statewide 0.6 percent decline, according to the estimated data. The District of Columbia, New York, Illinois, Hawaii, and California all had higher percentage decreases.
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.
WASHINGTON — They've interviewed more than 300 witnesses, collected tens of thousands of documents and traveled around the country to talk to election officials who were pressured by Donald Trump.
New Jersey lost more people over the last year than all but seven other states as the coronavirus pandemic took its toll, new U.S. Census Bureau estimates show. The bureau estimated that the state’s population dropped by 12,613 people between July 2020 and July 2021. And even the July 2020 figures were below official census numbers that put the state’s population at 9,288,994, defying estimates and enabling New Jersey to retain all of its 12 congressional districts.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli technology companies once again thrived during the coronavirus pandemic, raising record levels of investment for a second consecutive year, according to a survey released Monday.
Starbucks says its U.S. workers must be fully vaccinated by Feb. 9 or face a weekly COVID testing requirement.
United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
New Hampshire hasn’t had an outreach plan for its food stamp program in more than four years – and an analysis of recent years shows that people who are eligible may not be using the program, according to the New Hampshire Fiscal Policy Institute. The institute found that outreach could...
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that will help those filing for SNAP and Social Security benefits get those funds quicker. This will make the IRS call Americans back instead of placing them on hold. There will be an online tool for Social Security beneficiaries to slash waiting...
8 million Americans that benefit from an SSI payment through Social Security will get a bigger payment for the month of January today. The increase is thanks to the COLA adjustment announced by the Social Security Administration in October. The increase is 5.9% and SSI beneficiaries can expect their payments...
