Agriculture

GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell sharply on Thursday, as the harvest of a near-record crop started in top grain exporter Brazil and more rain fell in dry stretches of Parana than expected, traders said. Corn futures dropped for a second session on some profit-taking, even...

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans start 2022 on positive note as strong demand supports

SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures rose on Monday with both markets starting 2022 on a positive note, climbing more than 1% as strong demand underpinned prices. Wheat gained ground, supported by shrinking world supplies. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 19-20 cents, wheat up 3-7 cents, corn up 4-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 3 to 7 cents per bushel * Technical buying expected in wheat after market posted losses in four of the previous five sessions. * Benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat contract found support at its 100-day moving average during the overnight trading session. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 3 cents at $7.73-3/4 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 7-1/4 cents higher at $8.08-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was up 7-1/2 cents at $9.89-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Up 4 to 5 cents per bushel * Rangebound trade expected in corn but gains in soy lending support. * CBOT March corn failed to hold support above its 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT March corn futures last traded up 4-1/4 cents at $5.97-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 19 to 20 cents per bushel * Concerns about dry weather in parts of Brazil and Argentina support soybean market. Strong domestic demand from the crush industry adds to the bullish tone. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Monday afternoon to show that the U.S. soybean crush during November totaled 191.7 million tonnes. If realized, that would be the biggest November crush on record. * March soybeans last traded up 20 cents at $13.59-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina exported record $32.8 bln in grains and derivatives in 2021 - CIARA-CEC

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said in a report released over the weekend. Farm-sector export dollars are a...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy rallies on South American weather concerns

* Hot, dry outlook in Argentina fuels weather concerns. * Market assesses south Brazil rains after drought. * Corn also underpinned by weather, brisk demand (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures prices rose by about 1.5%...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Corn for ethanol rises as soybean crush falls

Corn for ethanol use continued to climb in November. The USDA says November’s corn for fuel alcohol consumption was 468.655 million bushels, the second month in a row with a gain, and an increase of less than 1% from October and 9% higher than a year ago as strong margins and some improvements in consumer demand encouraged production.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures end lower on stronger U.S. currency

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, weighed by a stronger dollar that could discourage importers from purchasing U.S. crops, while recent snowfall aided U.S. winter wheat crops, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 12-3/4 cents lower at $7.58 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 10 cents to $7.91-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 14-1/4 cents at $9.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar against a basket of other currencies, firmed 0.25% to $96.207. * U.S exporters shipped 141,816 tonnes of wheat last week, down 70% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analyst expectations. * Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live and feeder cattle futures ease

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Monday, remaining near recent highs as back-month contracts climbed to new highs on expectations of tighter supplies to come. CME February live cattle futures settled down 0.775 cent at 138.925 cents per pound, though back-month contracts starting...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Meal Start 2022 Higher

March soybeans closed up 16 1/4 cents Monday, supported by a $12.20 gain in March soybean meal, while the rest of the grain and oilseed sector slid lower. The U.S. Dollar Index is trading higher and February crude oil is modestly higher ahead of Tuesday’s planned OPEC meeting. March...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina extends export suspension of some beef cuts until end of 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Argentina on Monday extended its suspension of exports of some beef cuts with little international demand until the end of 2023, a measure previously agreed with the sector. "The measures contribute to generating a balance between the Argentine market and the export of meat...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

China's biggest soybean grower to increase planted acreage in 2022

BEIJING, Jan 2 (Reuters) - China's biggest soybean grower - the northeastern province of Heilongjiang - plans to increase the area planted to the crop by 10 million mu (666,667 hectares) in 2022, the official Xinhua news agency said on Sunday. China's soybean output dropped sharply last year as farmers...
AGRICULTURE
Citizen Tribune

Manage 2022 corn, soybean risks

The COVID pandemic and overall wariness on many fronts will continue into 2022. Managing risks will remain a priority, said Paul Mitchell, director of the Renk Agribusiness Institute and a faculty member in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He recently shared an outlook for corn and soybeans.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit the contract's advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain buying

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed slightly on Friday, with traders noting some bargain hunting after the most-active contract notched its biggest decline since mid-October on Thursday. * South American crop prospects were in focus as traders waited for early harvest results from key export competitor Brazil. * The benchmark CBOT March soybean futures contract found support at its 10-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Dec. 16. * CBOT March soybeans settled up 3/4 cent at $13.39-1/4 a bushel. * For the year, soybean futures were up 2.2%, their third straight annual gain. * CBOT March soymeal futures were down $4.60 at $399.10 a ton and CBOT March soyoil was up 0.45 cent at 56.53 cents per lb. * March soyoil settled above its 30-day moving average but failed to hold support above its 40-day and 100-day moving averages after trading above those key technical points during the session. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China's sow herd at end-Nov rises 4.7% from year earlier -ag ministry

BEIJING, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China's sow herd at the end of November was 4.7% higher than the previous year at 42.96 million heads, the agriculture ministry said late on Thursday. The size of the herd was down 1.2% from the previous month, according to the latest data released on...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports up 23.5% in H1 2021/22 to 32.2 mln T

KYIV, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 32.2 million tonnes of grain in the first half of the 2021/22 July-June season, up 23.5% from the same stage a season earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 15.8 million tonnes of wheat, 5.2 million tonnes of barley and...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures fall on Plains weather forecast

CHICAGO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday, pressured by forecasts for winter storms in key growing areas of the U.S. Plains that are expected to provide a much-needed boost to soil moisture, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled down 9 cents at $7.70-3/4 a bushel. * The contract found technical support at its 100-day moving average. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery was off 12-1/4 cents at $8.00-1/2 a bushel while MGEX March spring wheat was down 11-3/4 cents at $9.79-3/4 a bushel. * On a continuous basis, the front-month MGEX contract hit its lowest since Oct. 21. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract rose 20.3% in 2021, its fifth straight yearly gain and its biggest since 2010. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat, which can be sourced from optional origins. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures drop on profit-taking; lean hogs fall

CHICAGO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking after a previous session rally resulted in several contracts hitting new highs, traders said. CME February live cattle settled down 0.750 cent at 139.975 cents per pound. Feeder cattle futures, which were supported by...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for Jan. 12-18, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Jan 12-18 - tax 98.2 86.2 67.7 - indicative price 340.4 308.2 281.8 Dec 29-Jan 11 - tax 94.9 83.5 69.0 - indicative price 335.6 304.4 283.6 Dec 22-28 - tax 94.0 84.8 55.0 - indicative price 334.3 306.2 263.6 Dec 15-21 - tax 91.0 78.7 54.4 - indicative price 330.1 297.5 262.8 Dec 8-14 - tax 84.9 75.1 54.3 - indicative price 321.3 292.3 262.7 Dec 1-7 - tax 80.8 68.3 54.3 - indicative price 315.5 282.6 262.7 Nov 24-30 - tax 78.3 65.3 53.6 - indicative price 311.9 278.3 261.6 Nov 17-23 - tax 77.1 66.0 62.9 - indicative price 310.2 279.3 274.9 Nov 10-16 - tax 69.9 54.8 50.1 - indicative price 299.9 263.3 256.6 Oct 27-Nov 9 - tax 67.0 42.6 49.7 - indicative price 295.8 245.9 256.0 Oct 20-26 - tax 61.3 45.9 48.4 - indicative price 287.6 250.6 254.2 Oct 13-19 - tax 58.7 49.4 47.2 - indicative price 283.9 255.6 252.5 Oct 6-12 - tax 57.8 43.1 45.2 - indicative price 282.6 246.6 249.7 Sept 29-Oct 5 - tax 53.5 35.3 46.3 - indicative price 276.5 235.5 251.2 Sept 22-28 - tax 50.9 31.0 47.8 - indicative price 272.8 229.4 253.4 Sept 15-21 - tax 52.5 33.1 49.0 - indicative price 275.0 232.3 255.0 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, based on price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Alexander Marrow; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

U of Illinois Sees Higher Corn and Soybean Break-Even Prices

(NAFB) – The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels. From 2013 to 2021, actual break-even prices for corn averaged $4.00 a bushel, well below the 2022 projected level. The break-even prices for soybeans averaged $8.92 a bushel, well below the 2022 level.
ILLINOIS STATE

