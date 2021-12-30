GRAINS-Soybean, corn futures slide as Brazilian harvest begins

CHICAGO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday, weighed by a stronger dollar that could discourage importers from purchasing U.S. crops, while recent snowfall aided U.S. winter wheat crops, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 12-3/4 cents lower at $7.58 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 10 cents to $7.91-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat was down 14-1/4 cents at $9.67-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Dollar Index , a measure of the value of the U.S. dollar against a basket of other currencies, firmed 0.25% to $96.207. * U.S exporters shipped 141,816 tonnes of wheat last week, down 70% from the prior four-week average and at the low end of analyst expectations. * Argentina exported $32.8 billion in grains and their derivatives in 2021, a record amount of earnings since the beginning of this century, the country's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and oilseed crushing chamber said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)
