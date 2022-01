Reduce, Reuse, Recycle! City of Beckley releases 2022 recycling schedule

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The City of Beckley has released the recycling schedule and additional recycling information for the year 2022.

The pickup schedules for the city’s five wards are as follows:

Ward 1

January 3, January 18, January 31, February 14, February 28, March 14, March 28, April 11, April 25, May 9, May 23, June 6, June 21, July 5, July 18, August 1, August 15, August 29, September 12, September 26, October 11, October 24, November 7, November 21, December 5 and December 19.

Ward 2

January 4, January 18, February 1, February 15, March 1, March 15, March 29, April 12, April 26, May 11, May 24, June 7, June 21, July 5, July 19, August 2, August 16, August 30, September 13, September 27, October 11, October 25, November 22, November 28, December 6 and December 20.

Ward 3

January 5, January 19, February 2, February 16, March 2, March 16, March 30, April 13, April 27, May 11, May 25, June 8, June 22, July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17, August 31, September 14, September 28, October 12, October 26, November 9, November 23, December 7 and December 21.

Ward 4

January 6, January 20, February 3, February 17, March 3, March 17, March 31, April 14, April 28, May 12, May 26, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, August 4, August 18, September 1, September 15, September 29, October 13, October 27, November 10, December 8 and December 22.

Ward 5

January 7, January 21, February 4, February 18, March 4, March 18, April 1, April 15, April 29, May 13, May 27, June 10, June 24, July 8, July 22, August 5, August 19, September 2, September 16, September 30, October 14, October 28, November 14, November 28, December 9 and December 23.

According to the City of Beckley, materials should be placed on the side of the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of pickup.

Recyclable materials include newspapers, magazines, junk mail, soda bottles, milk jugs, aluminum and steel cans, cardboard, etc. Glass, Styrofoam, hardback books, motor oil containers, plastic shopping bags, egg cartons, peanut packing materials, bubble wrap or wax-coated bags (dog and cat food) will not be accepted.