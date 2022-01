Wyoming is home to lot's of history and historical monuments. One that I found to be very interesting is only found in Cheyenne, Rawlins and Torrington. Since 1950, replica's of the Statue Of Liberty know as the 'Little Sister To Liberty' have stood in these three Wyoming cities. I was so interested that I took the over 500 mile round trip drive to see them for myself.

WYOMING STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO