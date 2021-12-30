State gains more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases Thursday

COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma jumped up by more than 4,000 on Thursday, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The increase of 4,166 is the most single-day COVID-10 cases reported since Jan. 10, which had 6,487. On Aug. 26, 4,152 were reported, according to OSDH’s Situation Update.

The increase is nearly half of the 9,516 total COVID-19 cases reported from Dec. 22 to Wednesday. The overall total of COVID-19 cases in the state is at 704,964.

OSDH said in its Situation Update from Thursday that COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, as seen elsewhere in the United States.

Many factors, OSDH said, contribute to the increased spread, including more indoor gatherings, holiday travel, increased testing and the new omicron variant.

With the New Year’s holiday this weekend, OSDH encouraged those who will be gathering in groups to consider precautions and safety measures to help prevent illness.

“Recommended safety measures include wearing a mask, washing your hands often and watching your distance,” OSDH said in the Situation Update. “Moving forward, one of the best ways to keep yourself and those around you protected is vaccination.”