ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

We used to all be in this together

By Dec 30, 2021
Rochelle News-Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know, these years could start slowing down now. I will say that 2021, not the best year ever, certainly went by quickly. The year started and ended with COVID-19 booms, but the time in between felt like about 10 minutes. That is just a symptom of aging, of...

www.rochellenews-leader.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 4

Happy couples do these things all the time

On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pollution#Time
Upworthy

Video of a man ignoring cues that a woman is uncomfortable is a masterclass in what not to do

Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ecntx.org

We are all Mary

This is Bishop Scott Mayer’s Christmas message to the Episcopal Church in North Texas. Watch it below or on YouTube. The video is close captioned. Or you can read the text of the message below. We are all Mary. As we have moved through Advent, we have kindled one...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
The Independent

One third of Gen Z and Millennials looking for love in 2022

Dating is hard at the best of times, but throw a pandemic into the mix and things become even more complicated – but plenty of singletons are holding out hope that 2022 is the year they get lucky in love.According to a study by dating app happn, a third of Millennials and Generation Z are looking for love this year, with 37 per cent of them wanting a relationship and 32 per cent looking for marriage.The research also revealed what single people are prioritising in a partner, with 40 per cent looking for a caring partner and 61 per cent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Rochelle News-Leader

Hope for a better year

I hope everyone had a happy and healthy Christmas. It just seemed strange to not have snow or freezing cold weather. I even saw people out on bicycles Christmas day!. I mentioned a column or two ago that Rochelle hadn’t had any restaurants close. I must be the kiss of death, because two food places are now gone. Grandma Rosie’s in the Benny’s gas station closed and last week El Tapatio on Illinois Route 251 north closed.
ROCHELLE, IL
The Independent

Voices: Has Covid made us less – not more – compassionate?

Recently, my behaviour towards my sister, who has been in isolation with Covid, has surprised me. We live together, her bedroom just a stone’s throw across the hallway, and usually waltz freely between rooms, boundaries nearly non-existent. But now our doors remain sealed shut, and I daren’t breathe in the air between us.I regret to say that my initial reaction to her testing positive was slightly lacking in compassion. The daunting prospect of catching and spreading the virus, along with the dread of a cancelled Christmas, sent me spiralling into an unfamiliar, anxious, self-centred version of myself, more concerned with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

Bûche de Noël: Putting it all together

It’s a holiday tradition here at WCAX-- our kooky rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, recited by members of our staff. Christmas is about much more than presents and food. For Christians, it’s one of the holiest days of the year and many celebrate by going to church.
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy