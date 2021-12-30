We used to all be in this together

You know, these years could start slowing down now. I will say that 2021, not the best year ever, certainly went by quickly. The year started and ended with COVID-19 booms, but the time in between felt like about 10 minutes. That is just a symptom of aging, of...
On Good Things Utah this morning – What makes a healthy relationship? It sounds obvious, but it’s true: in order to have a healthy, satisfying relationship, husbands and wives have to actively work to keep it happy by interrogating their communication methods, making sure to treat one another with respect, and making sure you both have the ability to grow independently. So, what are some signs of couples who are doing it right? Here are some ways to know what you’re doing well — and what you might need to focus on a bit more. 1. They treat one another with respect, not contempt. Tune in for the other traits or click here for more: https://www.yahoo.com/now/12-big-signs-happy-healthy-203753238.html.
Not all scars are visible. Some hide deep inside, to the point where we might not even realize we have them till we suddenly feel their pain. We wonder why we are the way we are, unable to let ourselves be loved, or even unable to love in the capacity that we know we can. We realize that we're just protecting ourselves.
As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
Ask a random woman if a man has ever made her question her safety just by talking to her, and chances are you're going to hear an immediate yes. Not all interactions with strangers lead to discomfort, of course, and sometimes it just comes down to basic gut instinct. There are also varying levels of discomfort when men talk to you as a woman, from "Oof, this is awkward" to "I feel creeped out right now" to "I wonder if this guy is a serial killer."
As adults, sometimes we forget how much impact our words can have on the children in our lives. But most of us can recall things that were said to us as kids, positive or negative, that stuck with us. Some of those words may have influenced how we see ourselves our whole lives, for better or for worse.
This is Bishop Scott Mayer’s Christmas message to the Episcopal Church in North Texas. Watch it below or on YouTube. The video is close captioned. Or you can read the text of the message below. We are all Mary. As we have moved through Advent, we have kindled one...
My parents were married on Christmas Eve. In a restaurant. It was the only place they could afford. The owner didn’t expect any business that night, so he let them have it cheap. Every December 24, I would make them retell that story, as we — their kids and...
Dating is hard at the best of times, but throw a pandemic into the mix and things become even more complicated – but plenty of singletons are holding out hope that 2022 is the year they get lucky in love.According to a study by dating app happn, a third of Millennials and Generation Z are looking for love this year, with 37 per cent of them wanting a relationship and 32 per cent looking for marriage.The research also revealed what single people are prioritising in a partner, with 40 per cent looking for a caring partner and 61 per cent...
I hope everyone had a happy and healthy Christmas. It just seemed strange to not have snow or freezing cold weather. I even saw people out on bicycles Christmas day!. I mentioned a column or two ago that Rochelle hadn’t had any restaurants close. I must be the kiss of death, because two food places are now gone. Grandma Rosie’s in the Benny’s gas station closed and last week El Tapatio on Illinois Route 251 north closed.
Recently, my behaviour towards my sister, who has been in isolation with Covid, has surprised me. We live together, her bedroom just a stone’s throw across the hallway, and usually waltz freely between rooms, boundaries nearly non-existent. But now our doors remain sealed shut, and I daren’t breathe in the air between us.I regret to say that my initial reaction to her testing positive was slightly lacking in compassion. The daunting prospect of catching and spreading the virus, along with the dread of a cancelled Christmas, sent me spiralling into an unfamiliar, anxious, self-centred version of myself, more concerned with...
It’s a holiday tradition here at WCAX-- our kooky rendition of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas, recited by members of our staff. Christmas is about much more than presents and food. For Christians, it’s one of the holiest days of the year and many celebrate by going to church.
