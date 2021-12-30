ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

FDA to broaden booster eligibility to kids 12 to 15

By CNN Staff
KOLD-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) - The FDA plans to broaden eligibility for Pfizer boosters to teens ages 12 to 15, according to a source. It is reported the...

www.kold.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Report: FDA expected to authorize COVID boosters for kids 12-15 in coming days

According to multiple reports, the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize booster doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12-15, a welcome sign as pediatric hospitalizations from the coronavirus are on the rise nationwide. The news was first reported by the New York Times and later confirmed...
KIDS
NBC4 Columbus

Pediatricians urge child vaccination for eligible kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If your child is eligible to take the vaccine, pediatricians say they need to do so now. The coronavirus is spreading faster and more easily due to the Omicron variant. “Vaccines the best we’ve got, so any bit of protection that we can get from that vaccine is better whether that’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Omicron#Covid#Cnn
First Coast News

FDA may expand COVID-19 booster shots for kids ages 12-15 on Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to give the final sign-off, which could happen late...
TAMPA, FL
howardbeachapothecary.com

FDA Approves Pfizer Booster Shots for Kids Aged 12-15

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved the emergency use of Pfizer's booster shot against COVID-19 for youths aged 12 to 15. The move comes as the Omicron variant spreads across the country and students return to classrooms following the holiday break. "Throughout the pandemic, as the virus...
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA expands use of Pfizer vaccine, OKs boosters for kids 12-15

The FDA authorized Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 booster shots for 12- to 15-year-olds Jan. 3. The agency also shortened the length of time between the completion of a primary vaccination series and receiving a Pfizer booster dose from six months to five months for everyone 12 and older, and authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised children 5 to 11, such as solid organ transplant recipients.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
districtadministration.com

FDA expands booster eligibility to adolescents and shortens time needed after primary series

The US Food and Drug Administration on Monday expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. The agency also shortened the time needed before receiving a booster shot from at least six months after completion of the initial series to at least five months, for everyone 12 and older.
SCIENCE
Roll Call Online

FDA lowers eligibility age for Pfizer-BioNTech boosters to 12

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose for children ages 12 through 15 years old. The agency also took action to accelerate eligibility for a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose to people older than 12, changing the wait time after a second shot from six months to five months. Eligibility for booster shots now stands at five months for people who received Pfizer-BioNTech for their first shots, six months after two Moderna shots, and two months after a Johnson & Johnson shot. But FDA could soon take similar action on Moderna, according to agency officials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges

The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older, and federal regulators on Monday decided they’re also warranted for 12- to 15-year-olds once enough time has passed since their last dose.But the move, coming as classes restart after the holidays, isn’t the final step. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to recommend boosters for the younger teens. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, is expected to rule later...
HEALTH
AFP

US authorizes Pfizer booster for kids as young as 12

US health authorities on Monday approved Pfizer's Covid-19 booster shot for children as young as 12, and reduced the wait time between initial vaccination and an extra dose from six months to five, for all ages. The decision by the Food and Drug Administration comes as the pandemic, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, flares up and as schoolchildren return by the millions to class following the holiday break. The FDA also approved a booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for immunocompromised children between the ages of five and 11, including for example individuals who have received an organ transplant. The agency said it relied in particular on data from Israel, where thousands of children age 12 to 15 have already received the booster dose.
HEALTH
NBC News

New Covid isolation guidance from the CDC leaves many workers feeling disposable

When America’s supermarket cashiers, meatpacking workers and airline employees were deemed “essential workers” soon after the pandemic hit, these often-overlooked workers, in ways, felt more appreciated than ever before. But as businesses ordered these front-line employees to report to work despite the risks of contracting Covid-19, many felt they were being treated more like expendable workers than essential ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy