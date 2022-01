Telltale Games has revealed that it is planning to talk more about The Wolf Among Us 2 at some point in early 2022. Following the revival of the studio back in 2019, the first project that this new iteration of Telltale confirmed that it was working on was that of The Wolf Among Us 2. Since that reveal, however, news on the game has fallen entirely silent, leading a number of fans to wonder about when new details will begin to emerge. Fortunately, that silence has now been confirmed to come to an end very soon.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO