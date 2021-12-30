Grass fire extinguished in Colorado Springs Thursday
Colorado Springs firefighters extinguished a grass fire on the east side of the city Thursday afternoon, the Fire Department tweeted.
A half-acre fire ignited near a cluster of trees near Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue, but firefighters put out the blaze shortly before 1 p.m., the agency tweeted.
No structures were threatened, firefighters said.
Crews remained on scene as of 12:58 to monitor hotspots, the department tweeted.
