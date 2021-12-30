ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers Fall To Hornets In Indy

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago
It's 35 games into the 2021-22 NBA season, and the Indiana Pacers are running out of time.

At 14-21 to start the season, they are 13th seed in the Eastern Conference, and the only two teams they have a better record than (in the conference) are the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic (two teams with clearly no desire to make the playoffs).

The Pacers are only two games behind the Boston Celtics for the tenth seed, which is the final play-in tournament spot, but there are also the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in front of them.

The latest loss for the Pacers came on Wednesday evening at home to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets advanced to 19-17 with the 116-108 win.

LaMelo Ball had 21 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists and Terry Rozier went off for 35 points.

Over on the Pacers side, Caris LeVert led the way with 27 points, and All-Star Domantas Sabonis had 15 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists.

The Pacers will play their next game on Friday at home against the Chicago Bulls.

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

