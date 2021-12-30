ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild Sign Coach Dean Evason, Staff To Multiyear Extensions

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
ST. PAUL, Minnesota -- AP -- The Minnesota Wild have signed coach Dean Evason and his staff to multi-year...

Zulgad: “It’s embarrassing:” Winger doesn’t hold back after Wild’s loss to Blues in Winter Classic

The Wild’s first opportunity to host a Winter Classic on Saturday evening had to be considered a success. At least from a fan-experience standpoint. The fact it was minus-5.7 degrees at faceoff, making it the coldest outdoor game in NHL history, didn’t stop a sellout crowd of 38,619 from braving the elements at Target Field and taking part in a celebration of a game many in this state love. The mixture of a warming house in center field, several mini-rinks in the outfield on which shinny hockey was played, along with an ice fishing hole and even fake deer, made for a perfect setup.
NHL
O’Connor’s late goal lifts Avs over Ducks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Logan O’Connor scored a tiebreaking goal late in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche rallied from two goals down past the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Sunday. Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists and Darcy Kuemper had 29 saves for the Avalanche, who were playing their first game in nearly […]
NHL
Dean Evason Must Find A Way To Solve The St. Louis Blues

Dean Evason has pushed the right buttons since taking over the Minnesota Wild on Valentine’s Day 2019. With a 99-62-30 record (.662 points percentage), his tenure in St. Paul has been pretty successful to this point. While Evason continues to pursue postseason success, all signs show that the Minnesota Wild are building something special.
NHL
Gophers And Tommies Face Off On Ice For First Time Ever

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — “The State of Hockey” keeps producing sold-out hockey games. The NHL Winter Classic was Saturday at Target Field, and Sunday the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers and the University of St. Thomas Tommies met up for an exhibition. No, they weren’t outdoors, but playing hockey inside South St. Paul’s Doug Woog Arena is another classic Minnesota experience. “I think it’s awesome,” said Jack Barzee, a former hockey scout in attendance. “I have a lot of history in this building. I spent a lot of years scouting hockey and watching the games here.” The Gophers are in their...
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
Duluth, MN
