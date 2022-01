I was very disappointed but not surprised that you omitted Israel and the history of its remarkable women form the book “Amazing Women of the Middle East” by Wafa Tarnowska. One Israel woman in particular, Golda Meir was the first woman head of state in the Middle East and the woman who made peace with Egypt. Then there are the following Israel women who deserve consideration if not inclusion. Bar Refaeli. Gal Gadot. Mary Magdalene and Mary, Mother of Jesus. I’m sure the Mother of God deserves equal billing with UAE figure skater Zahra Lari who while never winning a competition performs beautifully while wearing a hijab.

