Chen to battle Anthony on exciting New Year’s Eve edition of 205 Live

By Jon Chik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special New Year’s Eve edition of 205 Live will feature a trio of thrilling singles matches, as Dante Chen and Draco Anthony will lock horns, Edris Enofé is set to tangle with Guru Raaj, and Amari Miller will collide with newcomer Nikkita Lyons. Competing for the...

ESPN

WWE Day 1 results: Brock Lesnar wins WWE championship

As of Saturday afternoon, Brock Lesnar was set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship. But as has been the case for much over the past two years, COVID-19 changed things in a hurry, and a positive test for Reigns short-circuited that match. Lesnar was instead placed into the...
WWE
WWE

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro def. The Street Profits

Joined by Migos on their way down to the ring, RK-Bro used the extra motivation to defeat The Street Profits and retain their Raw Tag Team Titles. Entering to raucous chants from the Atlanta crowd, Randy Orton went for a quick RKO in the opening moments, but Angelo Dawkins slid out of his grasp to tag in Montez Ford, who suffered a sneaky thumb to the eye and some vintage stomps after taunting The Viper.
WWE
Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
WWE

ICW Fight Club

A new No. 1 Contender to the ICW World Heavyweight Championship is decided in a battle between BT Gunn and the returning Wolfgang. Andy Wild isn't done with Big Damo. The She Wolves, Leyton Buzzard, Thatcher's Cabinet and more are in action.
COMBAT SPORTS
WWE

Drew McIntyre def. Madcap Moss

Drew McIntyre effectively wiped the smile off the face of Madcap Moss with a devastating Claymore. Moss barely got out of the gates before McIntyre’s power was on full display, as the powerful former WWE Champion tossed Moss all over the squared circle before flinging him outside the ring. It looked as if Moss would be in for a long and punishing night, but McIntyre took his eyes off the prize to exchange a few words with Happy Corbin, allowing Moss to take advantage with a kick to the back of the head.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Day 1 Results – WWE Title Fatal 5 Way, Becky Lynch Defends, The Migos And RK-Bro, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Day 1 Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. – The 2022 WWE Day 1 Kickoff pre-show opens live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. She says the venue is sold out tonight. Braxton is joined on the panel by Kevin Patrick, Peter Rosenberg, and WWE Hall of Famers JBL and Booker T. They talk about WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns being pulled from the show due to a positive COVID-19 test. Kayla wishes Reigns a speedy recovery. The panel says this is a game changer as Brock Lesnar has been moved to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal 5 Way, with Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. They all agree that this is a huge change. The panel plugs tonight’s appearance by rappers The Migos, who provided their “Straightenin” single for tonight’s theme song. The panel goes over the card tonight and we get a video package for The Miz vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Day One Preview, Predictions And Thoughts

We’ve got a new show this week and this time it is based around a new year. I’m not sure how interesting that is for a full pay per view, but WWE has set things up around flimsier premises before. The good thing is the card looks pretty solid and we could be in for a nice event. That is assuming the Coronavirus pandemic doesn’t wreck anything at the last minute. Let’s get to it.
WWE
WWE

WWE Day 1 2022

WWE kicks off 2022 with the first-ever Day 1 event. Big E puts the WWE Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in a Fatal 5-Way Match. Becky Lynch defends the Raw Women's Title against Liv Morgan.
WWE

