Auburn football's sack leader Derick Hall announces his decision

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
One more year.

Edge defender Derick Hall announced that he will be returning for another season at Auburn. He led the Tigers on sacks in 2022 with nine and tackles for a loss with 12.5.

In his social media post, Hall mentioned that the NFL was a dream of his but he will first spend one more year at Auburn.

This news comes after Colby Wooden also announced his desire to return for another season. Auburn’s roster has plenty of holes and unanswered questions but the defensive line will now be one thanks to both of these defenders deciding to return.

Here was Hall’s announcement on social media.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

