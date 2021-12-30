ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead & Co offering limited window Mexican festival refund

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead & Company are offering fans refunds for their sold out Playing in the Sand 2022 vacation experience next month if they’re wary of traveling due to COVID-19. The event is set for January 7-10th and 13-16th at the spectacular AAA Four Diamond Awarded, Moon Palace Cancún. The shows are moving...

Dead And Company Fans Will Receive Refund Option For Mexico Shows

More than 2,100 Deadheads signed a petition asking show organizers, CID Presents, to issue refunds due to safety concerns. The Playing in the Sand shows are 3 nights of Dead and Company playing beachside in Cancún. While CID had said in the past that event packages, some ranging as much as $15,000 were nonrefundable, they announced on Wednesday they would begin issuing refunds to ticket holders not interested in attending the shows. CID claims the shows would still go on despite the rise in Covid cases, but will take strict precautions to keep all attendees safe. These include proof of vaccination and a negative test taken 48 hours prior to the show.
Dead & Company Offering Refunds for Mexico Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Dead & Company announced Wednesday (Dec. 29) it will move ahead with its back-to-back concert weekends in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, next month, but any ticket holders who no longer wish to attend as the omicron variant drives a surge in COVID-19 cases around the world are now eligible to receive refunds. Playing in the Sand is scheduled for Jan. 7-10 and 13-16, all performances will be held outdoors on the beach.
