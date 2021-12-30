ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CapitaLand Development Partners with Mitsubishi Estate to Develop a Business Park in Suzhou New District

 4 days ago

Suzhou is a component of the Yangtze River Delta. Suzhou’s gross domestic product (GDP) is ranked the second highest in the Yangtze River Delta and the sixth highest across China. Suzhou New District is the city’s second largest national development zone after the Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), with over 30 years...

WSAZ

New development planned in 2022

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Oh. (WSAZ) - Growth and expansion, two New Year’s resolutions for leaders in southern Ohio. “Jobs bring jobs,” said Mike Finley, Fayette Township trustee President. A new strip mall is planned along Sandusky Road in South Point, off of U.S. 52. The project has been in...
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

Riyad REIT Fund Buys US Southeast Logistics Portfolio

Riyad REIT Fund is managed by Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Capital. Riyad REIT Fund invested 233 million riyals (US$ 62 million) in a U.S. Logistics portfolio consisting of five logistics properties. The built-to-suit logistics are totaling over 4.5 million square feet across the Southeast U.S. Riyad REIT is a closed-ended Shariah-compliant real estate investment traded fund. It acquires, maintains, owns, and develops a portfolio of income-producing real estate assets.
ECONOMY
swfinstitute.org

Mubadala to Sell Stake in US Data Center Company Cologix

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company is selling its stake in U.S. data center provider Cologix as fellow investor Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners recapitalizes the company with new partners. Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners announced the recapitalization of Cologix, the largest private interconnection and hyperscale edge platform in North America. The recapitalization is being effectuated as a sale of Cologix by Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund II LP and co-investors (Fund II) to Stonepeak-managed vehicles comprising a combination of existing Fund II investors who have chosen to reinvest in the business in partnership with a number of new third-party investors.
BUSINESS
Silicon Valley

Cupertino real estate deal helps push housing developments forward

CUPERTINO — Three residential projects in Cupertino, including affordable housing developments, are pushing ahead with the purchase of properties needed to build the homes. The development, which is called Westport, would bring 294 residences and ground-floor commercial space to parcels at 21267 Stevens Creek Blvd. in Cupertino, according to plans filed by KT Urban, which was one of the sellers in the recent property transactions.
CUPERTINO, CA
idahobusinessreview.com

Construction and new developments in 2021

The construction industry experienced some serious challenges this past year — such as insane increases in commodity prices, dwindling inventory in supply chains and new COVID-19 requirements and precautions to name a few. But even through all this adversity, construction still went on and projects were still completed, albeit some a bit behind schedule. In looking back through the year at the ...
CONSTRUCTION
nowhabersham.com

Communication issues stall airport business park development

The City of Baldwin, Habersham County Development Authority and the Habersham County Board of Commissioners will meet in January 2022 to discuss issues surrounding the development of the Habersham County Airport Business Park after a relator shared his frustrations with developing in it. On Dec. 20, Commercial Relator Wade Rhodes...
BALDWIN, GA
Inside Indiana Business

Thor Partners on Electric Drive System Development

Elkhart-based Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a vehicle technology company based in Germany. Thor says the partners will focus on the continued joint development of a high-voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles. The goal for the project is...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Melco Partners With Marriott To Develop W Hotel In Macau

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO) has entered into a strategic partnership with Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2 in Macau. W Macau - Studio City is scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in...
ECONOMY
New Haven Register

Why is the development of resilience essential in a business?

Undertaking many times can be similar to an obstacle course and the way in which we face them will determine the success we have; Therefore, when undertaking an undertaking, it is necessary to have a series of skills that help us overcome these challenges and one of the most important is resilience , as it helps us to be effective within a critical and changing scenario, as well as converting the crisis into opportunities; However, not only leaders must have this ability, it is vital to develop this competence also in the members of the work team.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Jowell Partners With Suzhou Dreamworker To Establish US Warehouse

Jowell Global Ltd (NASDAQ: JWEL), a cosmetics, health, nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platform in China, has established a cross-border e-commerce strategic collaboration with Suzhou Dreamworker Info-Tech Co Ltd. The parties will work together to set up a joint venture to provide warehouse and supply chain service in the...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Despite Mounting COVID Cases Globally, SWFs and Pensions Sees Biggest Risks to Portfolios via Interest Rates

SWFI’s survey results are in for the fourth quarter of 2021. Now in its 18th consecutive edition, the survey provides exclusive data from Chief Investment Officers, Portfolio Managers, Strategists, and other asset allocators from sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, and endowments. The panel members are almost exclusively investing for a longer time horizon of a year or more. In looking at the data, a few snapshots quickly stand out. One trend that was established in our last quarterly survey has worsened to some extent. Only 41.6% are now expecting an increase in earnings of 10% or more in the next 12 months. The remaining 58.4% is not expecting such an increase. In Q3, 45% expected an increase, and in Q2, 68% were expecting it. It’s also noticeable that coronavirus variants, including Omicron, are not causing undue stress on financial experts. In each category for which it was relevant, those who considered the virus an ongoing threat to their investments were a small minority. A set of other figures, and comparisons with earlier notations, set against the backdrop of world economies pushing forward in the most unusual of circumstances, warrants an in-depth look.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

TM Real Estate buys Boynton development site for $16M

The developer already has plans for this property. Big deals. High stakes. Handsome reward. These high-profile awards recognize the best real estate deals between June 2021 and June 2022 and the movers and shakers who made them happen. Nominate today!
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Gentex Partners With eSight To Develop Digital Eyewear

Vision-enhancement platform eSight has entered into a strategic partnership with Gentex Corp (NASDAQ: GNTX) to create assistive wearable technology for those with degenerative eyes diseases causing visual impairment. The financial terms were not disclosed. eSight uses a combination of hardware and software to enhance vision through a wearable device. eSight...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Blackstone Growth Buys a Majority Stake in Supergoop

Supergoop (Supergoop!) is a San Antonio, Texas-based sunscreen brand. Revealed on December 20, 2021, funds managed by Blackstone Growth (BXG) inked a definitive agreement for a majority investment in Supergoop. Supergoop is founded by former teacher and skincare industry pioneer Holly Thaggard. Thaggard launched the brand in 2005, after a close friend was diagnosed with skin cancer at age 29.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
swfinstitute.org

Ethiopian Investment Holdings is the Latest Sovereign Wealth Fund

Ethiopian Investment Holdings (EIH) is being created as a strategic development sovereign wealth fund (SDSWF) that could be comparable to Temasek Holdings, Mubadala Investment Company, and Turkey Wealth Fund. On December 29, 2021, Ethiopia’s Council of Ministers approved the creation of Ethiopian Investment Holdings – Ethiopia’s Sovereign Wealth Fund. Ethiopian...
ECONOMY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

ImmuneOncia, WuXi Biologics partner for bispecific antibody development

ImmuneOncia Therapeutics has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WuXi Biologics to develop and manufacture bispecific antibody, IOH-001. As part of the collaboration, the company will use WuXi Biologics’ integrated services in cell culture development, bioassay development, cell line development, and biologics manufacturing to develop the bispecific antibody that targets PD-L1 and CD47.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
swfinstitute.org

Faropoint Buys 10 Building Last Mile Logistics Portfolio from Kushner Companies

On December 22, 2021, real estate investment firm Faropoint acquired a 10-building portfolio located throughout Northern New Jersey from Kushner Companies for US$ 132.5 million, as part of the company’s continued national expansion. Faropoint is in expansion mode. The company has existing offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Memphis, Cincinnati,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
candgnews.com

Center Line DDA looks kick-start new business development

CENTER LINE — Those wishing to open a new business in Center Line’s Downtown Development Authority district could qualify for a boost of cash to get things started. “The DDA has approved a plan called the Business Development Incentive Plan and it will offer applicants up to $5,000 in startup money for a new business that establishes in the DDA district,” Center Line City Manager Dennis Champine said.
CENTER LINE, MI

