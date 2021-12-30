ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chris Stapleton + Justin Timberlake’s Friendship Blossomed Over ‘Dad Stuff’

By Carena Liptak
KOEL 950 AM
KOEL 950 AM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's one of country music's most unexpected friendships, and one that produced an epic 2015 CMA Awards performance that still gets talked about to this day. But Chris Stapleton and Justin Timberlake first got to know each other not by talking about their shared musical careers, but rather by talking about...

koel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert wows in metallic catsuit as she welcomes in the new year

Miranda Lambert pulled out all the stops for her last performance of 2021, and wore an outfit that attracted the attention of many of her fans. The country star looked fabulous dressed in a tassel catsuit adorned with metallic stars and a tassel trim as she took to the stage for CBS's New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Justin Timberlake Is Back in the Studio With Timbaland

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland are back to doing what they do best -- collaborating!. The "Sexy Back" singer and hit-making producer were seen together in the studio listening to beats in a video Timbaland shared Wednesday to his more than 3.5 million followers on Instagram. The mega producer captioned the video, "Soon to come," along with a few eye emojis and fireworks. It's unclear if they were sampling beats for Timberlake's upcoming sixth studio album or if it's more closely related to Timbaland's new business venture, Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace that connects aspiring music creators with mega artists who have joined the digital platform.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Luke Bryan
E! News

This Rare Pic of Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Sons Will Tear Up Your Heart

Watch: Justin Timberlake Shares Rare Glimpses Into His Life. This we promise you: Jessica Biel is about to melt your heart. The actress-turned-producer took to Instagram Dec. 25 to share glimpse inside her world with husband Justin Timberlake and their sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. "Thankful for my guys," she captioned the candid family photo, which featured the foursome on a walk through what appears to be the grounds of their Montana home. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

'Swolemates’ Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel are in sync in end-of-year workout video

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are two gym buddies who are perfectly in sync. The pair, who married in 2012 and share two kids, posted a short video of them working out together Wednesday on Instagram. The sped-up montage, which is set to composer Vince DiCola's "Training Montage" — aka that seriously motivational song from the "Rocky IV" soundtrack — shows the couple in a gym zipping through various routines on an exercise mat.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's Family Album Will Make You Cry a River of Happy Tears

Watch: Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake's RARE Family Photo. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake can't stop the feeling... of happiness. And neither can we. Over the holidays, the actress took to Instagram to share a candid family photo featuring sons Silas, 6, and Phineas, 16 months. "Thankful for my guys," she captioned heartwarming snap, which saw the foursome on a walk through what seems to be their Montana property. "Merry Christmas everybody!!"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Cma Awards#Steeldrivers#Traveller#New Artist#Male Vocalist#Taste Of Country#Entertainment Weekly
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: New Justin Timberlake Music Previewed in Session with Timbaland

Justin Timberlake is hard at work on new music and he’s re-enlisted his trusted collaborator Timbaland to assist with the baking of new bops. JT has been steadily piecing together the follow-up to 2018’s polarizer ‘Man of the Woods’ with Timbo, as well as Pharrell, on the production front.
CELEBRITIES
Slate

Why Justin Bieber’s 2021 Was Great and Justin Timberlake’s Was Awful

Between Justin Bieber’s multi-Grammy-nominated new album and Jack Antonoff’s myriad production credits, men with names starting with “J” dominated the music industry in 2021. Perhaps that initial seems strange to fixate on. “Surely there is no reason that having a name that starts with the letter J should portend good things, professionally or personally?” you might ask. “A letter is a letter is a letter.” And you would be right on that: The 10th letter in the alphabet is no more special than the 9th, 11th, or 24th. But no one could argue there was a surprising number of famous musicians with J names who stood out among their peers this year. I dare you to name as many male musicians whose names start with the letter, say, L, who had such a banner year in 2021. Lil Nas X, certainly. And … well, that’s for you in the comments to figure out, but we can’t think of any right now.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Bobby Bones Says He’s Not Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 20

Bobby Bones said on Friday that he will not be returning as a mentor on “American Idol” for the hit competition show’s 20th season. The radio personality and “Dancing With the Stars” winner, who became a full-time mentor on “American Idol” during Season 17, revealed via a now-expired Instagram story that he won’t be returning due to a scheduling conflict with another network. When asked during a fan Q&A why he has recently been in Costa Rica, Bones addressed his absence from “American Idol’s” Season 20 promos. “And some of you noticed, I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season. My contract...
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Sister, Sister’s Marques Houston and Wife Miya Dickey Welcome Their 1st Baby

This Sister, Sister star is now a father! Marques Houston and his wife, Miya Dickey, welcomed daughter Zara on Thursday, December 2, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. “Miya chose the name Zara because she just felt like it was exotic. [There was] no special reason,” Houston, 40, gushed to Us on Wednesday, December 8. “She just wanted our girl to have a memorable name that wasn’t the average name. It still feels surreal, like, it hasn’t set in yet that we are actually not just babysitting one of our friends’ kids. But not getting any sleep definitely reminds us that we are now parents.”
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy