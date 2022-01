The blockchain and digital asset industries are fast-moving, in the 12 years Bitcoin has existed, we have seen many influential trends in the blockchain and digital currency space come and go. Initial coin offerings (ICOs) used to be wildly popular but now they are virtually non-existent, and on the flip side, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have existed for nearly a decade but experienced widespread adoption for the very first time this year.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO