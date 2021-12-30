ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Dwayne Johnson Done With Fast and Furious and Vin Diesel’s ‘Manipulation’

By Brittany Franco
thenerdstash.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Vin Diesel pleaded on Instagram for Dwayne Johnson to stay return to The Fast and Furious franchise, ‘The Rock’ has made it very clear he won’t be returning. Johnson spoke to CNN reflecting on his record-breaking year of success. In this exclusive, the Fast and Furious Franchise was brought up...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Iconic Cars in Movies

Movies are memorable for many reasons. They may include an engrossing plot like the film noir “Chinatown,” a gripping direction such as that of Alfred Hitchcock in “Psycho,” a tour de force acting performance such as that of Paul Scofield’s in “A Man for All Seasons,” or sweeping music scores to epics like the one […]
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Paul Walker
Person
Dwayne Johnson
thenerdstash.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Passes $536M At Domestic Box Office

In less than 2 weeks, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home has reached $536.6 million at the domestic box office, becoming the no. 12 film overall in the U.S. and Canada. It now swings past The Dark Knight ($534.8 million) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ($532.1 million), with Disney’s The Lion King ($543.6 million) and Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 ($608.5 million) in its sights.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Janina Gavankar Teases Game Accuracy For Upcoming ‘Borderlands’ Film

For video game movies, creating a film that remains accurate to the game itself can be difficult. With more and more adaptations on the way, gamers just want an experience that remains consistent with what they played. This applies to the upcoming Borderlands movie as well. Luckily, Borderlands star Janina Gavankar suggests that the filmmaking crew is taking accuracy very seriously.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Tiffini Hale, Former Mickey Mouse Club Member, Dead at 46

CNN has reported this morning that former Mickey Mouse Club member, Tiffini Hale, passed away at the age of 46. Hale had suffered a cardiac arrest in the early days of December. Which led to her going into a coma up until Christmas morning, when she, unfortunately, passed away as she was surrounded by her family.
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Become Sony’s Highest-Grossing Film of All-Time

Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially Sony Picture’s highest-grossing movie of all time after nudging Spider-Man: Far From Home out of first place. As of this writing, No Way Home has made $516.4 million at the domestic box office and $644.9 million internationally– resulting in a worldwide total of $1.16 billion so far.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast And Furious#Film Star#Cnn#American#Red Notice
thenerdstash.com

Alternate Endings For ‘No Time To Die’ Shared By Director Cary Joji Fukunaga

No Time To Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga has revealed some of the alternate endings that were thought of for the film. No Time To Die is the 25th James Bond film and the fifth and final film to star Daniel Craig as the British spy himself. However, the film’s ending was unexpected for many, especially for James Bond fans. Spoiler alert: James Bond dies.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap of Every Episode

The much-anticipated release of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is just days away. The newest installation in the ‘Karate Kid Universe’ releases New Year’s Eve on Netflix. With so much to look forward to in the new season, there’s maybe some details you might’ve forgotten from Season 3. Not to worry, we’ve got it handled with an episode by episode ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap to get you up to speed. You’ll be happy to know the entire main cast from season 3 WILL be returning.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Black Adam Producer Wants to Make HBO Max Spin-offs

Black Adam may be multiple months away still, but producers are already ahead of the game. This may be due to the popularity of the upcoming Peacemaker show. Additionally, fans of all kinds of comics are looking for villain-centric stories now. With the widely popular Joker movie a few years ago and Venom picking up steam next to Morbius, the people have spoken. And it seems DC has caught on to this. Black Adam producer Hiram Garcia is hoping to make multiple spin-offs with HBO Max after it hits screens in July. This is after the recent release of the film synopsis, which could shed some light on where these spin-offs will go.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Life Goes On in Season 3 Trailer of Netflix’s ‘After Life’

The Netflix series After Life starring Ricky Gervais is back for another season. Tony Johnson, Gervais’ character, is being his normal grumpy self in the Season 3 trailer. The whole series follows Tony as he navigates his life after his wife passes from cancer. He becomes quite bitter towards everyone and everything. Unfortunately for Tony, people like his brother keep pulling his head out of the depression clouds and forcing him to move forward with his life. After Life is made by Derek Productions. Ricky Gervais created, wrote, and directs the Netflix series. The cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs), Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow), David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), and many more. Season 3 of After Life looks to have a slight attitude improvement for Tony.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thenerdstash.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Loses Perfect Score on Rotten Tomatoes

With Cobra Kai season 4 now on Netflix, the show has lost its perfect scoring. While many critics are still singing the show’s praises, some audiences have managed to find faults with the popular show. Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg created the series of Cobra Kai. The...
thenerdstash.com

Doctor Who “Eve Of The Daleks” Review – Nothing to Write Home About

“Eve of the Daleks,” the first of Jodie Whittaker’s final three Doctor Who specials aired today. The episode features the Doctor’s arch-nemesis wreaking havoc in the midst of a time loop on New Year’s Eve in Manchester. Three weeks after wrapping up the rollercoaster that was Doctor Who: Flux, this episode manages to be a bit of a relief. Honestly, Flux episodes went so all over the place that I went into this episode expecting to come out with a headache. Thankfully, audiences don’t have to deal with a byzantine plotline they need a compass to get through. However, the episode does suffer from a lack of thrills and a lack of character development to get you emotionally invested. All-in-all it’s a fine episode, but it’s not the greatest Doctor Who special by any stretch of the imagination.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Every Movie & TV Show Released By Marvel in 2022

2021 was a big year for Marvel. With Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Disney+ shows coming out in full force, it seems like 2022 was some big shoes to fill. It seems like the year will be filled with some exciting and welcomed additions to the MCU. While some of these entries are subject to delays, here is everything confirmed to be released by Marvel Studios as of now.
TV & VIDEOS
thenerdstash.com

Season 2 of Netflix’s Series “Space Force” Returns in February

Netflix’s workplace comedy-drama series Space Force has a Season 2 premiere date! The series had an eerily realistic take on the handling of the newly made Space Force, created during the Trump Administration. The story follows the highly decorated four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell). Naird tries to lead the sixth branch of the military while also being a present father to his daughter. Throughout Season 1 of the series Space Force showed the petty rivalries between the branches of the military. Ben Schwartz plays F. Tony Scarapiducci, social media director. Veteran actor John Malkovich plays chief scientist Dr. Adrian Mallory. Steve Carell and Greg Daniels created the Netflix workplace comedy-drama series. Season 2 will be filmed in Vancouver instead of Los Angeles. Norm Hiscock, who has worked on Parks & Recreation and Brooklyn-Nine-Nine will partner with Daniels as a co-showrunner.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy