Dwayne Johnson Done With Fast and Furious and Vin Diesel’s ‘Manipulation’

“Eve of the Daleks,” the first of Jodie Whittaker’s final three Doctor Who specials aired today. The episode features the Doctor’s arch-nemesis wreaking havoc in the midst of a time loop on New Year’s Eve in Manchester. Three weeks after wrapping up the rollercoaster that was Doctor Who: Flux, this episode manages to be a bit of a relief. Honestly, Flux episodes went so all over the place that I went into this episode expecting to come out with a headache. Thankfully, audiences don’t have to deal with a byzantine plotline they need a compass to get through. However, the episode does suffer from a lack of thrills and a lack of character development to get you emotionally invested. All-in-all it’s a fine episode, but it’s not the greatest Doctor Who special by any stretch of the imagination.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO