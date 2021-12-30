ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Frozen’ on ABC, ‘Discovery’ and More New Streaming Episodes, Peach Bowl

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Henry County Daily Herald
 5 days ago

’Twas the eve before New Year’s Eve, and it’s mostly quiet in TV Land, with...

www.henryherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
People

The Biggest TV Show Exits of 2021

After 200 episodes of playing Captain Matt Casey on the NBC drama, Spencer explained why it was a good time for him to exit the show. "This was a difficult decision because I have loved the show from the start but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said in a roundtable interview in October. (The Australian actor starred on House before jumping straight into Chicago Fire.) "I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future … and it was time."
TV SERIES
New York Post

The 5 worst TV shows of 2021

2021 was a good TV year, with buzzy shows such as “The White Lotus” and gems like “Yellowjackets.” However, it also had some serious clunkers — and we’re not just talking about some of the more bizarre reality TV offerings. From ill-advised sequels to...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Season 5 episode 9 hopes

Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see the other side of the big cliffhanger from last week?. We don’t think we have to tell you that enthusiasm for what lies ahead on the show is at an all-time high. Yet, we’re going to be waiting a good while in order to see the next new episode. The show is off the air now until February though when it returns, it’s going to be with an incredible crossover that ties Grey’s Anatomy into the story in as big way.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peach Bowl#Episodes#Tv Land#Frozen#Abc#Covid
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 6

Burnham's working on a memory tree of her own, inspired by the Akaali's lalogi orb. Book comes in to discuss the next mission. He mentions that it would've been his father's birthday today. Discovery is heading into the subspace rift. Book wants to find new leads by jumping out of...
TV SERIES
nintendosoup.com

Pokémon Evolutions Episode 8 “The Discovery” Now Live

The Pokémon Company has uploaded the final episode of its short anime series Pokémon Evolutions on the Pokemon Asia Youtube Channel. The eighth episode is called “The Discovery” and focuses on the discovery of Mewtwo as depicted in Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, starring Green, Elaine and Trace from the games.
COMICS
cartermatt.com

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? More season 4 episode 10 talk

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we about to have an opportunity to dive right into season 4 episode 10?. After what we just saw on this past episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want more as soon as humanly possible. Just think of the great stuff left to explore! Hope is still as much of a threat as we’ve seen her the past few episodes, and we also know that we’re going to be dealing with the aftermath of Josie’s exit for a while. There is no evidence that Kaylee Bryant is returning to the show in the near future, so all of a sudden the story becomes about some of the other characters.
TV SERIES
Android Authority

6 new streaming movies and shows to watch this weekend: Encanto and more

We also have The Matrix Resurrections, Being The Ricardos, and more. Merry Christmas and happy holidays! It’s time to gather with family and friends to exchange gifts, drink some eggnog, and watch the ton of new content that’s going to be available to watch on streaming services. Here are our picks for the six new streaming movies and shows to check out during the holiday weekend.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Morganton News Herald

New this week to TV, streaming and more: 'This Is Us,' RuPaul album, 'The Tender Bar'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Ben Affleck has another winning turn in “The Tender Bar,” the George Clooney-directed adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir about growing up on Long Island that starts streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Tye Sheridan plays the author, who in the absence of his father, starts to look to his uncle Charlie (Affleck) to fill that void. In his review for The Associated Press, Mark Kennedy wrote that “’The Tender Bar’ is a gentle, oddly crafted but loving look at men, fueled by a soundtrack of classics like Paul Simon’s ‘50 Ways to Leave Your Lover’ and Steely Dan’s ‘Do It Again.’ It’s a valentine to guys who step up.”
MUSIC
Deadline

ABC’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Gathers More Than 6 Million Viewers, Bests CBS & NBC Celebrations

ABC brought in 2022 leading the way on Friday with its annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest countdown. Per ABC, the special hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy drew in 6.8 million total viewers and earned a 1.9 rating the 18-49 demo. The latest iteration of the New Year celebration was slightly down from the previous year, but bested both CBS’s New Year’s Eve Live From Nashville and NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party live events. In the final hour of primetime, Part 2 of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve peaked with 8.8 million viewers and a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Book of Boba Fett,’ New Year’s Eve, ‘This Is Us’

The calendar turns to 2022 this week, which means both a wave of specials on New Year’s Eve — typically one of the bigger nights of the year for network TV — and a host of premieres once the hangover clears. Among the broadcast debuts are the final season of This Is Us and Black-ish. The streaming menu is a bit light on premieres, but it features both a new Star Wars series on Disney+ and a look back at the Harry Potter movie franchise on HBO Max. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Viewership 13% Higher Than ‘Hawkeye’

When it came to the Wednesday through Sunday viewership of Disney+/Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, 1.7 million U.S. households tuned in to learn more about the mysterious bounty hunter’s origins in the first episode, “Stranger in a Strange Land.” That episode dropped on Wednesday, Dec. 29. The audience for Book of Boba Fett, measured by Samba TV across 46M TV devices with a panel of 3 million Smart TV households who watched at last five minutes, was 13% higher than the 5-day premiere of Disney+/Marvel’s Hawkeye, which was watched by 1.5M HHs from Nov. 24-28. Loki was the first prominent Disney+/Marvel series to drop...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

When Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already devoured all ten Season 4 episodes of Cobra Kai. We laughed (the Johnny training montage from Episode 5), we cried (the Johnny and Miguel scene from Episode 8), and we were absolutely blown away by the return of REDACTED, the surprise cameo appearance from REDACTED, and basically everything that happened in the season finale.
TV SERIES
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
TV SERIES
Distractify

11 Netflix Shows that Ended (or Were Canceled) in 2021

Throughout 2021, even as some pandemic restrictions were lifted, people continued to bide their free time by streaming shows on Netflix. While the streamer has built a reputation as a go-to destination to watch trending shows, there were a few programs that missed the mark in 2021 and were promptly axed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Mid-Season 4 Trailer Reveals More Action, New Aliens, And Old Friends

Last week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery was a surprise mid-season finale. And at the end of the episode, Paramount+ ran a promo for what is to come for the second half of the season when it returns on February 10. As per custom, TrekMovie has all the screenshots and our analysis to break it all down. The following moves some things around to group what looks like related shots together, and of course, there are some SPOILERS.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy