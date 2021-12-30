‘Frozen’ on ABC, ‘Discovery’ and More New Streaming Episodes, Peach Bowl

Is Legacies new tonight on The CW? Are we about to have an opportunity to dive right into season 4 episode 10?. After what we just saw on this past episode, it makes all the sense in the world to want more as soon as humanly possible. Just think of the great stuff left to explore! Hope is still as much of a threat as we’ve seen her the past few episodes, and we also know that we’re going to be dealing with the aftermath of Josie’s exit for a while. There is no evidence that Kaylee Bryant is returning to the show in the near future, so all of a sudden the story becomes about some of the other characters.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO