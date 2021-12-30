ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had ‘hit list’

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others.

The man was pulled over while driving eastbound on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21, the Des Moines Register reported Thursday. Authorities say in criminal complaint that police stopped the man because he was driving aggressively.

Police said the man made concerning comments about Biden during the traffic stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He told investigators that he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power, and that if freed, he’d carry out his plan, according to the criminal complaint.

The man is charged with one count of making threats to a former president. Authorities say additional charges could be added by a grand jury in a later indictment.

The defendant’s attorneys filed a notice Thursday that he intends to rely on an insanity defense.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

California man sentenced for 21 Trader Joe’s robberies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A gunman who robbed or tried to rob 21 Trader Joe’s grocery stores throughout Southern California was sentenced Monday to 21 years in federal prison. Gregory Johnson, 44, of Huntington Park was sentenced in Los Angeles for the holdups that were committed between Aug. 28 and Dec. 4 of 2020 in Los Angeles and Orange counties and the attempted robberies of two stores in Ventura and Riverside counties, the U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Sheriff’s office: Twin brothers’ deaths appear accidental

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of twin brothers found in a burned home outside Duluth appear to be accidental. The bodies of Terry and Jerry Rousse were discovered Saturday in their home in Canosia Township after someone conducting a welfare check on the 68-year-old brothers called police, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Baby abandoned in box on frigid Alaska street corner

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box at a Fairbanks-area intersection, with a note indicating the child’s parent could not care for them, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers, in a statement, said they were notified around 2 p.m. Friday that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Ap#The Des Moines Register#The White House
The Associated Press

Robber kills 16-year-old in Burger King drive-through

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 16-year-old Milwaukee Burger King worker is dead after someone apparently shot her through the drive-thru window. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Niesha Harris-Brazell was shot about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police released surveillance footage Monday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
White House
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Prices for used cars, Biden on prices

$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast. DETROIT (AP) — Prices for used cars are soaring so high, so fast, that buyers are being increasingly priced out of the market. Edmunds.com says the average price of a used vehicle in the United States in November was more than $29,000. That’s a dizzying 39% more than just 12 months earlier. More than half of America’s households have less income than they’d need to buy the average-priced used vehicle. Gone are the days when just about anyone with a steady income could wander onto an auto lot and snag a reliable late-model car or buy their kid’s first vehicle for a few thousand dollars.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

New Hampshire secretary of state since 1976 to retire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bill Gardner, the nation’s longest-serving secretary of state and chief protector of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, said Monday he will leave office this week after a 45-year career. Gardner, 73, was first elected by the Legislature in 1976 and re-elected to his...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Dad was driving 70mph, but baby was faster

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) — Her father was driving his work truck at 70 mph (113 kph) to a hospital, but a Louisiana New Year’s baby was faster. Isabella Grace Bordelon was born at 12:15 a.m. Jan. 1 on Louisiana Highway 28 in Pineville, news outlets report. The hospital found her healthy, 7 pounds and 11 ounces (3.5 kilograms) and 19.75 inches (50.2 centimeters) long.
PINEVILLE, LA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

705K+
Followers
369K+
Post
317M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy