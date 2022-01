Census Bureau: World grew by 74 million over past year

Indians, some wearing face masks as a precaution against the COVID-19, crowd a weekly market in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. In India, which has been getting back to normal after a devastating COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, omicron is once again raising fears, with more than 700 cases reported in the country of nearly 1.4 billion people. The capital, New Delhi, banned large gatherings for Christmas and New Year's, and many other states have announced new restrictions, including curfews and vaccination requirements at stores and restaurants. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

The world’s population is projected to be 7.8 billion people on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That represents an increase of 74 million people, or a 0.9% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021. Starting in the new year, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, the Census Bureau estimated.

Meanwhile, the U.S. grew by almost 707,000 people over the past year, and the nation’s population is expected to be 332.4 million residents on New Year’s Day 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The Census Bureau estimate represents a 0.2% growth rate from New Year’s Day 2021 to New Year’s Day 2022.

Starting in the new year, the U.S. is expected to grow by one person every 40 seconds from births, minus deaths, as well as net international migration. The U.S. is expected to experience a birth every nine seconds and a death every 11 seconds, as well as an additional person from international migration every 130 seconds.