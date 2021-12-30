NY Transit Systems Are Banning Booze For 24 Hours On NYE

With NYC being the premiere city in America for NYE , those celebrating must abide some safety restrictions in place.

In conjunction with year’s past, the MTA announced today that alcohol consumption will be banned on all Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad trains on New Year’s Eve.

The alcohol ban will last from 12 p.m. on December 31st through 12 p.m. on January 1st.

The MTA shared that the restriction will be enforced at both Penn Station and Grand Central Terminal with an increase in MTA Police presence. Those violating the ban are subject to train removal and will face confiscation of their beverage and be issued a summons.

Don’t forget, trains will require a mask to be worn at all times. Stay safe this weekend and have a happy New Year’s Eve!

To learn more, head to the MTA’s website .