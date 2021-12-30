The 2022 Supply Chain: Prioritizing People, Customers, Technology

Throughout the pandemic and the resulting supply chain crisis, retailers have experienced a series of challenges; shipping delays, surging costs and rising demand continue to affect e-commerce business operations. Even for businesses who have fared well despite the global crisis, growth can still bring pitfalls as business logistics struggle to keep pace with order volumes. Automation has become an essential tool e-commerce businesses should embrace, especially as their operations scale and become more complex. Automating processes can reduce the risk of human error and save time and money, from the moment they list a product to the moment it ships it out. Automation is also key to being able to deliver on customer expectations, like next-day delivery, even as order volumes increase.

