Letter to the editor: Death and taxes: Grandpa Joe needs you to pay up

By Ally Doolin Breckenridge
Summit Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two years, in the name of COVID-19 relief, our government has injected trillions ($6.5 trillion in 2020, $7.2 trillion in 2021) into our economy, resulting in massive inflation and soaring debt levels. It seems Washington has no end in sight to these historic spending increases as the current...

www.summitdaily.com

meigsindypress.com

Letter to the Editor: Advanced Child Tax Credit

The Advanced Child Tax Credit (CTC), enacted this past year under the American Rescue Plan, has had an incredible impact on families across our area. The Advanced CTC allowed families to receive half of their Child Tax Credit payments in monthly installments throughout 2021. This meant families received $300 per child age 5 and under or $250 per child age 6-17 each month.
State
Washington State
Cape Cod Times

Letter to the Editor: Extended bottle bill is not a tax

Given that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts produces about six million tons of waste annually, I find it difficult to sympathize with Donald Sandefer's concern for the alleged impact an extended bottle bill would have on the "wealthy and upper-middle-class income residents." (Letters, Bottle Bill Expansion Just Another State Tax, Dec. 18)
The Topeka Capital-Journal

$250 rebate to Kansas taxpayers and eliminating sales tax on food would be good uses for surplus

The state of Kansas has a $1.3 billion tax surplus. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wants to give taxpayers a $250 rebate in light of the significant surplus. Kelly's office told the Topeka Capital-Journal’s Andrew Bahl the latest plan would deliver $445 million in relief. The $250 rebates would be non-taxable and those who file their taxes jointly would be in line for $500 each.
hngn.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Who Can Expect To Receive $1,400 Payments?

United States residents are looking forward to a fourth stimulus check from the federal government as they continue to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic and the new Omicron variant. The situation comes as the Senior Citizens League (TSCL) is pressuring Congress to introduce a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment...
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: salmon and steelhead, property taxes, mandates, Nunes and GOP

I am a junior at Boise High and part of the Youth Salmon Protectors. I care about wild salmon and steelhead because the rivers that bring abundance to my home state depend on them. The outdoors are what make Idaho great. I‘ve grown up swimming, rafting, and fishing, and I can’t imagine generations after me not being able to do the same. Without the salmon and steelhead, 137 other animal species are doomed. Failing to take action now to save our wild rivers means failing today’s youth and generations of Idahoans to come. The science is clear: the four Lower Snake River dams are responsible for the decline of our keystone fish. Right now we have what may be the last opportunity to save these animals, and we must take it. Not only does Rep. Mike Simpson‘s plan ensure protection of Idaho’s keystone species but it also ensures tribal justice, ecotourism, cleaner renewable energy, and so much more. I urge readers to call Sen. Mike Crapo and ask him to help secure funding for the Columbia Basin Initiative.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: We should think twice before we decide to eliminate petroleum

Do you miss $2 per gallon gasoline and $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet natural gas prices back in 2020? How do you like $4 per gallon gasoline and $5 per 1,000 cubic feet natural gas going into our winter months? It will continue to be a significant factor in our current high inflation, which will offset the increases in wages and make households worse off.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Kim McGahey simply panders his made-up notions of reality

If Kim McGahey writes a column titled “Conservative Common Sense,” the least one could expect is for him to conduct research rather than pandering his made-up notions of reality. My investigation confirms that from 1953 to 2020, 10 of 11 past recessions began in Republican administrations. Counting the...
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: JHB needs to back much needed police reform

Jaime Herrera Beutler frequently emails constituents to “survey” our opinions. In doing so, she uses obviously loaded and imprecise terminology which does not enhance genuine policy making — terms that only serve to further divide our nation’s voters. Most recently she asked us if we are for or against “defunding” the police. Many voters, including this voter, favor reorganizing and augmenting budgets for law enforcement to better manage domestic disputes, emotional breakdowns, and drug addiction — situations that require expertise not necessarily held by all officers. Does this mean I favor defunding police? I think not. JHB needs to back much needed police reform instead of playing politics with “surveys” that only fan the flames along partisan lines.
